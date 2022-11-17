 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko native pens novel, gets national attention

Liz Parker

Former Elkoan Liz Parker holds a copy of her book "In the Shadow Garden."

ELKO -- For many people, writing a book is a large and daunting task. Many save the trouble for already established authors. Liz Parker goes against the norm and published her first book, “In The Shadow Garden,” to much praise.

Recently featured on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Parker described what it is like to gain such success. “This is the sixth book I have written, but it is the first one published,” she explained. “It took about three years to write this one going back and forth with editors.”

After 12 years of writing and working with publishing agents, Parker said “The writing journey is definitely a test of perseverance.”

Parker, who now lives in Monterey, California, got her start in writing by going to college for journalism, but said her journey into publishing started with a book-writing workshop.

“It starts with writing what you know,” she said.

The workshop changed the direction of the book entirely.

Her father, former Elko High School teacher Mike Hunton, provided a great starting off point as a former typing teacher. The follies of first drafts, rewrites and changing directions did not deter Parker, as she and her agent and editors wrote, rewrote and reworked it tirelessly until a book she could be proud of was officially bound and marketed.

Writing on subjects she was familiar with such as gardening, she sprinkled in a little bit of magic to be sure “In the Shadow Garden” would spellbind readers. Critics compare it to such big hits as “Practical Magic.”

Copies of the book are available at Target and Barnes & Noble. Or for the digital readers, it is also available on IBooks, Audible and Spotify.

This local author gives us something new and exciting for the coming months when you want to cuddle up to a mug of cocoa and find a new read.

