Elko native shares his career in media

Pratt wrote “Behind the Mic: 30 Years in Radio” in 2008. The book tells the story of Elko from the perspective of a young guy growing up in a small town needing a big city to make his dreams come true.

Pratt moved to Phoenix in 1979 and went to college. He tried to get into radio, but times were tough.

“When I finally hopped on a radio station down here it did not take me long to have the number one show in the city,” he said.

Pratt said he “cut his teeth” at KUPD, then one of the lowest rated radio stations in the area.

“We turned it into Rolling Stones Magazine’s rock station of the year for all of America.”

Pratt reminisced about a time when he first went on stage — because the regular announcer for the radio was a “no show” — to announce his station and the act, “The Rolling Stones.”

“I’d never been on stage. What do I do?” Pratt thought. “George Thorogood (the opening musician) tapped me on the shoulder and asked if I was bringing him on. Pratt said he was but also told him he was very nervous.”

According to Pratt, Keith Richards, in the background, said, “Yeah, me too.”