Elko not alone in wrestling with business closures

ELKO – City of Elko authorities are not the only ones with questions about the coronavirus business closure directives issued Tuesday night by Gov. Steve Sisolak.

“Las Vegas police say they’re not responding to calls for services from people reporting businesses that are not abiding by the directive to close,” The Nevada Independent reported Thursday.

“The agency said in a statement to the press on Thursday that the decision came ‘due to the amount of requests.’ The department also said enforcing Sisolak’s guidelines ‘would require an executive order which has not been made available to LVMPD at the time of this request,’” the Independent reported.

The situation is different in Reno, where the City is threatening action against businesses that defy the order.

“Reno officials sent out a notice late Wednesday saying they have authority to enforce the moratorium through fines of up to $1,000 a day, suspension or revocation of a business license, or a misdemeanor citation,” the Independent reported.

Elko City Council members discussed the issue of enforcement when they met in an emergency session Wednesday, the morning after Sisolak announced his coronavirus closures.