Elko not alone in wrestling with business closures

ELKO – City of Elko authorities are not the only ones with questions about the coronavirus business closure directives issued Tuesday night by Gov. Steve Sisolak.
“Las Vegas police say they’re not responding to calls for services from people reporting businesses that are not abiding by the directive to close,” The Nevada Independent reported Thursday.
“The agency said in a statement to the press on Thursday that the decision came ‘due to the amount of requests.’ The department also said enforcing Sisolak’s guidelines ‘would require an executive order which has not been made available to LVMPD at the time of this request,’” the Independent reported.
The situation is different in Reno, where the City is threatening action against businesses that defy the order.
“Reno officials sent out a notice late Wednesday saying they have authority to enforce the moratorium through fines of up to $1,000 a day, suspension or revocation of a business license, or a misdemeanor citation,” the Independent reported.
Elko City Council members discussed the issue of enforcement when they met in an emergency session Wednesday, the morning after Sisolak announced his coronavirus closures.
City Manager Curtis Calder told the council an emergency declaration was needed in case the City had to address any changes in collective bargaining agreements due to the governor’s order.
He also said people were wanting direction from the City as to what constitutes an “essential” business and whether the City would enforce business closures.
“My position right now would be I’m not going to direct any of our law enforcement personnel to go close businesses because that’s not our order, that’s the State of Nevada’s order,” Calder said.
Police Chief Ty Trouten told the council that police are limited as to what they could do.
“We don’t want to be out penalizing businesses that are going to be suffering hardships as it is, pursuant to the statewide order,” he said.
The Elko City Council declared an emergency based on the governor’s order. The motion offered by Councilwoman Mandy Simons said the City would not define what businesses are considered essential or nonessential.
Some business owners interpreted that unanimous action by the council as a license to decide whether to remain open or to close.
Calder later told the Elko Daily Free Press that the council’s action should not be considered a “loophole” allowing businesses to stay open.
Mayor Reece Keener reported Thursday afternoon that he and Mayor Pro-tem Robert Schmidtlein had contacted businesses that remained open.
“We received confirmation from each of the businesses that they will all have their bar/in-dining operations suspended by tomorrow at latest,” Keener said. “Most of them are already in compliance today (Thursday).”
The governor has released a more comprehensive list of business that are supposed to be closed under his directive. It includes schools, casinos, restaurants (dine in) and cafeterias (pick-up/delivery/drive-through still allowed), bars and pubs, wineries and breweries, strip clubs and brothels, concert venues, arenas, auditoriums, stadiums, large conference rooms and meeting halls, coffee shops, gyms, community and recreation centers, health clubs, yoga, barre and spin facilities, shopping malls and other retail facilities, excluding pharmacies, and salons, including barber shops, beauty, tanning, and waxing hair salons, plus nail salons and spas.