Elko parents express anger over school COVID policies

ELKO – A grassroots group of concerned parents met with school board member Jim Cooney on Monday to express their anger over mask policies, child vaccinations, school closures and lack of communication with Elko County Superintendent Michele Robinson.
About 18 parents, grandparents and concerned adults organized the rally prior to Tuesday evening’s scheduled school board meeting.
Parent Misty Atkins mobilized the group.
“Today I am here to organize people so we can go to the school board meeting as an organized unit,” she said.
“It’s about the school board and [superintendent] Michele Robinson giving choice back to the parents. If they don’t want to do that, changes need to be made. I am not just worried about my voice as a parent, I am worried about the majority of other parents in Elko County who don’t have the time or the opportunity to speak up for their own children.”
“The school board did multiple polls and asked parents what they wanted, but when the majority of the parents came back with similar views, they did the opposite of what they wanted,” Atkins said. “A parent’s choice is gone. The decisions the superintendent is making on her own, it’s the decisions that she is taking away from the school board.”
“I am concerned about all children,” said grandparent Ginger Wegman. “We are a country of freedom, we’re a country of choice, and slowly our choices are being taken away from us and our children are recognizing this and it is affecting them.”
“My nephew’s been in college this last year and he doesn’t do ‘the distance thing’ well,” said Sharon Lebarts.
Her nephew is studying at Great Basin College.
“We’ve been through a year of a ‘supposed pandemic,’" Wegman said. “We know that there was a lot of manipulation of the numbers. Even the hospitals were offered to receive money for every Covid diagnosis and even more money for anyone put on a machine.”
“Up to $35,500 for death,” Labarts said.
“We know that the masks are harmful, we also know that the masks are decreasing community amongst the children and the adults,” Wegman said. “There was a research study that says that children will be getting different bacteria of the skin from wearing the mask all day. Not only that, it affects their studies, their concentration and their self-esteem.”
“The school district has had plenty of time to make the right decisions,” Atkins said. “They’ve had plenty of time to do their own research. It is .00003 percent chance of a child dying [from Covid- 19]. You get to choose what you feed your kids at night, you get to choose what clothes they wear and how they get to school, you get to choose all of these things, and you are going to tell me I can’t choose what I put on my child’s face and what I put into their body that is going to change them for life?”
“Trying to vaccinate our children at our schools, that is not going to happen,” Wegman said.
She spoke about the dangers of the vaccine for youth and referenced local health issues she has heard about with adults in the community and vaccine reaction.
“[The novel] ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four’ comes to mind,” Lebarts said, referring to governmental control.
“What is your stance?” a bystander asked Elko School Board member Jim Cooney, who attended the meeting.
“My stance is it should be personal choice as far as a mask and vaccine,” Cooney said. “We really aren’t disagreeing. How many of the parents have reached out and tried to contact any of the other board members?”
“We have not reached out,” said Raishelle Hoover, parent of eight children. “This all basically happened the last week. When I went around to each and every individual school and was basically told by every principal and nurse that it was not my choice and I don’t get to have an opinion on whether or not my kid wears a mask because of the superintendent, and she is the end all, be all of all rules in these schools.”
“Every principal referred back to the superintendent as ‘my boss,’” Wegman said.
“I would like to have staff or a specific individual or the Director of Elementary Ed or the Assistant Superintendent to reach out to address the questions or concerns that are being brought up,” Cooney told the crowd. “For the board to do anything, it has to be an agendized item meeting. We have our board meetings every other Tuesday so it would be June 8.”
Classes throughout the school district end June 4.
“When I had a sit-down with the superintendent I asked her if she would end the mask mandate and make it a choice,” Atkins said. “She said, ‘No, she will not break the law.’ I said you would not be breaking the law, it is a mandate. She insisted the governor’s mandates are laws so that is where she stands.”
Cooney told the crowd that the board early on in the school year went into distance learning, and as soon as they could they went to the hybrid teaching method and their objective was to get kids back into school full time at the quickest possible point. The board left it up to individual schools to come up with their own plans as to how they wanted to implement the return to campus.
Concerns were raised about a Covid-19 vaccination recently held at the fairgrounds, which is next to Elko High School. Some in the crowd felt this was improper and worried about forced vaccinations without parental permission.
“The vaccination was a State of Nevada mobile vaccine unit that is going around the rural counties,” Cooney said.
“Was it just an ironic coincidence that these were staged at Elko High School and Spring Creek High School that numerous students reported,” Hoover said. “There were numerous parents who have stated that they were threatened in the parking lot for not vaccinating their kids, saying, ‘Have you seen what happened to Elko High School? You had better get your kids vaccinated.’ This is unacceptable. We are not just selling things in parking lots. This is an experimental vaccine that can permanently change you.”
“This injection thing, the school isn’t administering vaccines,” Coney said.
Elko High School was closed last week after an outbreak of new cases.
“As I told Misty, Dr. [Bryce] Putnam made that call,” Cooney said.
“Well he’s [Putnam] dodging calls right now,” said a member of the crowd.
“What we are focusing on now is summer school and getting prepared,” Cooney said. “We’ve got a long way to get our kids back to the learning level that they need.”
Atkins said her daughter has been made to stay in the lunchroom if she has a D or F. According to Atkins, punishment isn’t helping improve the students’ learning abilities.
“I know, I was a teacher at Elko High School for 28 years,” Cooney said. “I ran for the board to get the best possible outcome for our kids.”
“Was there no other superintendent, did we have to bring up somebody from Las Vegas?” Hoover asked. “Her level of credibility and trust from the community is at a negative threshold right now. She has a lot of making up to do, or we will make sure the board feels pressured enough to hold her accountable and her be gone.”
“I was so upset when the superintendent could not give me numbers,” Atkins said. “If the numbers were so detrimental to shut down the school, that number should be on the tip of her tongue.”
“'We shut the school down again,' I don’t think they understand how frustrated we really are,” Hoover said. “These choices are being made and nobody is even consulting anyone, it’s just a dentist [Putnam] not a virologist, and a lady rom Vegas that’s been here for 11 months [making the decisions.]”
Hoover said she has two daughters who will never have the memories common to high school graduates during non-pandemic times.