Elko parents express anger over school COVID policies

“I am concerned about all children,” said grandparent Ginger Wegman. “We are a country of freedom, we’re a country of choice, and slowly our choices are being taken away from us and our children are recognizing this and it is affecting them.”

“My nephew’s been in college this last year and he doesn’t do ‘the distance thing’ well,” said Sharon Lebarts.

Her nephew is studying at Great Basin College.

“We’ve been through a year of a ‘supposed pandemic,’" Wegman said. “We know that there was a lot of manipulation of the numbers. Even the hospitals were offered to receive money for every Covid diagnosis and even more money for anyone put on a machine.”

“Up to $35,500 for death,” Labarts said.

“We know that the masks are harmful, we also know that the masks are decreasing community amongst the children and the adults,” Wegman said. “There was a research study that says that children will be getting different bacteria of the skin from wearing the mask all day. Not only that, it affects their studies, their concentration and their self-esteem.”