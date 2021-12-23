Elko participates in its first National Wreaths Across America

ELKO – Elko City Cemetery was one of an estimated 2,700 locations nationwide that participated in National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 18.

Ruby Mountain Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution organized the event with the assistance of Leonard Swenarski, VFW Post 2350, American Legion, and POW/MIA groups.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded in 2007. Their mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families, and teach future generations the value of freedom.

More than 100 volunteers helped prepare for the event and place over 680 wreaths on veterans' graves. Youth groups that volunteered their time were Battle Born Youth Academy, Elko High School Honor Society, Elko Key Club, and Girl Scouts. Ceremonial veterans wreaths are on display in front of Elko County Courthouse.

Businesses and organizations that sponsored wreaths were Elko Lions Club, Raymond James Financial, Nevada Bank and Trust, Telescope Lanes, Rotary Club, Sunrise Rotary, Edward Jones-Tim Hatch, VFW Post 2350, McMullen McPhee, Elko Realty, Brent Stokes Insurance, POW/MIA, Elks Club, and VFW Auxiliary.

The cost of a wreath is $15. For information on how to donate for next year’s event visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/NV0114, or email rmc.nv.dar@gmail.com. In-person donations can also be made at Nevada Bank and Trust at 852 Idaho St.

