 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Elko.AnthemBroadband.com
top story

Elko participates in its first National Wreaths Across America

  • 0
Local military groups at National Wreaths Across America

Members of the VFW Post 2350, American Legion and POW/MIA, along with representatives from branches of the military participated in a ceremony to mark National Wreaths Across America Day at the Elko City Cemetery on Dec. 18. 

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – Elko City Cemetery was one of an estimated 2,700 locations nationwide that participated in National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 18.

Ruby Mountain Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution organized the event with the assistance of Leonard Swenarski, VFW Post 2350, American Legion, and POW/MIA groups.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit organization founded in 2007. Their mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families, and teach future generations the value of freedom.

More than 100 volunteers helped prepare for the event and place over 680 wreaths on veterans' graves. Youth groups that volunteered their time were Battle Born Youth Academy, Elko High School Honor Society, Elko Key Club, and Girl Scouts. Ceremonial veterans wreaths are on display in front of Elko County Courthouse.

Businesses and organizations that sponsored wreaths were Elko Lions Club, Raymond James Financial, Nevada Bank and Trust, Telescope Lanes, Rotary Club, Sunrise Rotary, Edward Jones-Tim Hatch, VFW Post 2350, McMullen McPhee, Elko Realty, Brent Stokes Insurance, POW/MIA, Elks Club, and VFW Auxiliary.

People are also reading…

Elko City Cemetery Wreaths Across America

More than 680 wreaths were placed on veterans' graves at the Elko City Cemetery for National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 18.

The cost of a wreath is $15. For information on how to donate for next year’s event visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org/NV0114, or email  rmc.nv.dar@gmail.com. In-person donations can also be made at Nevada Bank and Trust at 852 Idaho St.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America

ELKO — A wreath honoring our fallen veterans now adorns the Elko County War Memorial, placed as part of National Wreaths Across America Day on…

Watch Now: Related Video

China locks down 13 million after COVID-19 outbreak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News