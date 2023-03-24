ELKO -- The Elko Police Department and the Elko County Sheriff's Department have received numerous calls regarding a Facebook post regarding allegations of a violent rapist and public notification, the EPD reported Friday morning.

“Neither department have had any reports of this nature and at this time that post appears unfounded,” the notice said.

“If you have any information that would suggest this post is valid in any way, please contact Elko Dispatch at 775-777-7300 and report it to an officer or deputy immediately.”