ELKO – Recognition and merit awards were handed out to members of the Elko Police Department on Jan. 17 at the Great Basin College Theatre.
Police Chief Ben Reed Jr. was recognized for five years of service with the department, along with Officer Mike O’Farrell and administrative assistant Tammy Edwards.
For 10 years of service, Sgt. Anthony Matthews was recognized. Fifteen years of service recognition went to Sgt. Jason Pepper, Detective Cpl. Bryan Drake and Cpl. Dennis Williams.
Officer Joshua Chandler was named Rookie of the Year, and he also received a letter of recognition and a police medal.
Officer of the Year went to Bart Ortiz, who also received a police medal that night.
Exemplary performance awards went to Capt. Tyler Trouten, Lt. Michael Palhegyi; Detective Sgt. Rick Moore; Sgt. Matt Locuson; Sgt. Anthony Matthews; Cpl. Shane Daz; Cpl. Pete Nielson; Detective Steve Spring; Detective Jacob Eisinger; Officer Aaron Hildreth; Officer Jason Ward; Officer Bridgette Gilboy; Officer Kyle Jones; and Officer Dean Pinkham.
The police life saving medal went to Officer Jason Ward, Officer Joshua Taylor and was twice awarded to Officer Cassie Wyllie.
