Elko Police Department OHV VIN inspection and information booth

The Elko Police Department will conduct a free event from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Walters Court cul de sac next to the EPD. Officers will be available to perform VIN inspections, perform helmet checks for DOT compliance, explain registration requirements and procedures, review OHV ordinances and laws — including age restrictions — and inform you on authorized OHV roads, streets and riding areas.