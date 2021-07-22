 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elko Police host OHV info booth Aug. 14
0 comments
top story

Elko Police host OHV info booth Aug. 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Off-road vehcile
SUBMITTED

ELKO – Get an off-highway vehicle inspection and learn more about OHV ordinances from the Elko Police Department on Aug. 14.

Police officers will be available to perform VIN inspections, helmet checks for department of transportation compliance, and explain registration requirements and inspections.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Information on authorized OHV roads and riding areas, along with ordinances and laws including age restrictions will also be provided.

The event is free to the public with refreshments provided.

The booth is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at Walters Court Cul-de-sac next to the Elko Police Department.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic characters face stiff competition in mascot-mad Japan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News