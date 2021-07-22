Elko Police host OHV info booth Aug. 14

ELKO – Get an off-highway vehicle inspection and learn more about OHV ordinances from the Elko Police Department on Aug. 14.

Police officers will be available to perform VIN inspections, helmet checks for department of transportation compliance, and explain registration requirements and inspections.

Information on authorized OHV roads and riding areas, along with ordinances and laws including age restrictions will also be provided.

The event is free to the public with refreshments provided.

The booth is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 14 at Walters Court Cul-de-sac next to the Elko Police Department.

