Elko police remind OHV drivers about laws for operating on city streets

ELKO – Warmer weather has arrived, and the Elko Police Department is reminding everyone of the rules for operating Off Highway Vehicles on city streets.

“Elko police officers have encountered numerous unlicensed juvenile drivers and people operating their OHV on the roadway without helmets,” stated police.

The city’s OHV ordinance requires that the following criteria be met:

--- Operators and passengers must wear a helmet

--- The OHV owner must carry a current liability insurance policy on the vehicle being operated

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

--- The OHV operator must be at least 16 years old and a licensed driver

“In the interest of keeping everyone safe, we ask that you follow the aforementioned guidelines,” police said.

The Spring Creek Association also has rules for OHV use on roads within the association’s boundaries. They include a speed limit of 15 mph within 500 feet of any home or neighborhood, “which is the majority of roads in Spring Creek.”

OHV drivers are to use headlamps and taillights, even during daytime hours.

Additional regulations are available at https://www.springcreeknv.org.