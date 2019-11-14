Elko police warn of counterfeit $100 bills

ELKO – Bogus $100 bills imported as novelty items are being passed in Elko.
The Elko Police Department has received numerous reports of counterfeit $100 bills being circulated in the community. Most of them have red Chinese writing and are of low quality and easy to identify.
Wendover, Utah police warned residents of a similar scam in September. Several types of bogus bills can be purchased in quantities online.
Elko police offered the following tips on what to look for to avoid accepting counterfeit $100s:
The paper is the first giveaway, in that it does not feel like the paper legitimate U.S. currency is printed on. In addition, the security features built into modern currency are absent. Modern $100 bills have five major security features built into them which make counterfeiting extremely difficult.
You have free articles remaining.
The first is a 3-D security ribbon to the right of the portrait of Ben Franklin. Tilt the note back and forth while focusing on the blue ribbon and you will see the bells change to 100s as they move. When you tilt the note back and forth, the bells and 100s move side to side. If you tilt it side to side, they move up and down. The ribbon is woven into the paper, not printed on it.
The second feature to look for is a security thread present on modern $100s. Hold the note to light to see an embedded thread running vertically to the left of the portrait. The thread is imprinted with the letters USA and the numeral 100 in an alternating pattern and is visible from both sides of the note. The thread glows pink when illuminated by ultraviolet light.
The third security feature to look for is a watermark on the right front portion. Hold the note to light and look for a faint image of Benjamin Franklin in the blank space to the right of the portrait. The image is visible from both sides of the note.
The fourth security feature is on the front of the bill. To the right of the portrait of Ben Franklin is the image of an inkwell. Tilt the note to see the color-shifting bell in the copper inkwell change from copper to green, an effect which makes the bell seem to appear and disappear within the inkwell.
The fifth major security feature is color-shifting ink. Tilt the note to see the numeral 100 in the lower right corner of the front of the note shift from copper to green.
“Take a minute to inspect any $100 bills you accept and if you spot a counterfeit bill, contact law enforcement,” advised Elko police. “It is important to know that it is a felony to pass counterfeit bills.”
Police said many merchants rely on currency security pens to check for counterfeit bills, however, these can be ineffective depending on how the counterfeit bill was manufactured. The surest way to spot a fake bill is to look for the security features outlined above.