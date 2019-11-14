Elko police warn of counterfeit $100 bills

ELKO – Bogus $100 bills imported as novelty items are being passed in Elko.

The Elko Police Department has received numerous reports of counterfeit $100 bills being circulated in the community. Most of them have red Chinese writing and are of low quality and easy to identify.

Wendover, Utah police warned residents of a similar scam in September. Several types of bogus bills can be purchased in quantities online.

Elko police offered the following tips on what to look for to avoid accepting counterfeit $100s:

The paper is the first giveaway, in that it does not feel like the paper legitimate U.S. currency is printed on. In addition, the security features built into modern currency are absent. Modern $100 bills have five major security features built into them which make counterfeiting extremely difficult.

The first is a 3-D security ribbon to the right of the portrait of Ben Franklin. Tilt the note back and forth while focusing on the blue ribbon and you will see the bells change to 100s as they move. When you tilt the note back and forth, the bells and 100s move side to side. If you tilt it side to side, they move up and down. The ribbon is woven into the paper, not printed on it.