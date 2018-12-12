ELKO -- Elko’s swimming pool will be closed for at least most of the winter, Elko Parks and Recreation Director James Wiley told the Elko City Council in its Dec. 11 meeting that opened with a crowd of swimmers and their parents present.
Wiley said during staff reports the pool with be “closed for the majority of the winter and hopefully be back up sometime in the spring,” once repairs are finished.
The city shut down the public pool in late November because of a “significant hazard” involving a sagging wall and the potential for a skylight to fall into the pool.
Meanwhile, the Elko Swim Team is practicing at the Battle Mountain pool, with parents making the round trip four times a week, Michelle Smith told the council. She is a coach, team registrar and treasurer and on the city’s Parks and Recreation Board.
“Those in the room with us are a small part of the 106 swimmers and their families,” she said.
Smith said Battle Mountain is not only providing space but waiving team fees while the team awaits the reopening of Elko's pool.
First, the city has to see about the structural integrity of the building but reopening the pool “is certainly a priority. We hear you and are with you,” Mayor Chris Johnson told the packed audience.
Elko City Manager Curtis Calder told the Elko Daily Free Press Dec. 12 that “the City Council and staff will be trying to expedite the repair, if possible.”
Wiley said Lostra Engineering is under a 45-day contract to assess the damage to the pool building, design repairs, and prepare for the bidding process.
Looking to the future, Smith said USA Swimming is willing to fund a study for construction of a new pool when the city builds a recreation center.
Johnson said during the reports at the tail-end of the meeting that the city has long considered a new pool, and he hoped the city and Elko County could form a joint venture to build a new facility.
The municipal pool structure is nearly 50 years old.
