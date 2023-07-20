ELKO – Pop culture sensations come in all shapes and sizes, while big-city conventions draw large crowds of creative people who put aside their everyday world to become super heroes.

Now rural Nevada has its own version of a comic convention. Fans will have a chance to dress up as their favorite characters, learn how to make costumes, win cash prizes, and even meet celebrities at the inaugural Elko Pop Con this summer.

Win “best of show” in the cosplay contest and you could take home $1,500.

Leonora Scelfo, who appeared in “Scream” and other horror films, will make an appearance at the event scheduled Aug. 18-19 at the Elko Convention Center, according to Marketing and Sales Manager Tom Lester.

Pop Con is something local residents with a flair for fashion have been waiting for.

Logan Pierce can fill half a room dressed as Cyborg Franky, the shipwright of the Straw Hat Pirates. The character is from the Netflix series One Piece, “which is one of the longest running shows – it’s got over a thousand episodes,” Pierce said.

Trained in graphic design, Pierce said he loves making props “and I wanted to be the prop one day.”

Besides entering costume contests, Pierce said “I love to dress up just because I love to see the look on people’s faces when they see one of their favorite characters just walking at ‘em.”

Sandra Gsoell runs Sandra’s Cosplay Asylum in Elko. One of her favorite characters is Liesel Van Helsing, out of the pages of a Zenescope graphic novel.

“She is the granddaughter of Abraham Van Helsing the vampire hunter. She has several incarnations,” Gsoell said as she displayed her version of the outfit that “was done specifically more like a girlie, sweet kind of vibe, given that she is as rough and tumble as she is.”

Gsoell said she has been cosplaying for about 15 years, after getting into it by accident.

Leonora Scelfo Special guest Leonora Scelfo is scheduled to appear at the Elko Pop Con.

“I was that mom that got told ‘dress up with us, dress up with us’ – and then it stuck.”

Cosplay can get pretty intense. Just ask Brie Foster, who dresses up as a chainsaw-wielding “gore girl.”

“I got into this because I was a military wife for nine years,” she said, and worked at one of the top haunted houses in Southern California called Reign of Terror and at the Fear Factory in Utah.

She was a regular at Elko’s “Haunt After Dark” attraction, and later at the Haunted Commercial.

Besides showing their own creations, Elko Pop Con attendees will get a chance to meet special guest Leonora Scelfo, who was born and raised in Los Angeles. Her grandfather Ralph Winters ran Universal Studios casting for 30 years with Lew Wasserman, casting shows like “Gunsmoke” and “Bonanza”. Her mother Deborah Winters starred in “Kotch” with Walter Matthau and her grandmother Penny Edwards did Roy Rogers movies.

After appearing in “Scream,” Scelfo went on to do films including “Do You Wanna Know a Secret” and most recently “The Girl 2” and the “The Woodman.”

She also had an extensive career running a prestigious theater company in upstate New York for 14 years – directing theater and teaching acting, as well as doing commercials and TV shows like “Monk” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Evil Ted Evil Ted dressed as a cyber punk

Another guest will be Evil Ted, who worked in the movie industry doing visual effects, prop and model making for 30 years. He worked on films and television shows such as “The Fifth Element,” “Guyver,” “Titanic,” “Hunger Games,” “Xena Warrior Princess” and “Criminal Minds.”

He’s known around the world for his YouTube tutorials teaching cosplayers how to make foam armor and props.

After many years of working in Hollywood, Evil Ted decided it was time to take all the tips and tricks he learned and make them available to the everyday builder.

Elko Pop Con promises to bring a welcome dose of drama to rural Nevada, and the cost to attend is nothing compared with those big-city events. Lester said the price of admission is only one canned food item.

“Come dressed in different costumes – from your favorite actor to your favorite anime character,” he said.

Besides the $1,500 best of show prize, gift cards will be awarded in categories such as Armor and Foamcraft, Sewing and Textile, and youth – for a total of $3,000 in prizes.