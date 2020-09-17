Elko prepares to open bars

ELKO – Bars that have been closed for more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic are being allowed to open again, and Elko County officials want bar owners and patrons to understand the restrictions they will be required to follow.
Bars will be allowed to open at 11:59 p.m. Sunday with additional measures in place, including increased enforcement efforts.
“At a minimum, the reopened businesses must follow statewide standards and enforcement measures, which include required face coverings for employees and customers and a 50 percent capacity limit,” stated a notice from Elko County. Owners and patrons are encouraged to review statewide standards, which require face coverings for employees and patrons, except when they are actively eating, drinking or smoking or under other exemptions.
Tables must be spaced six feet apart. Businesses are encouraged to limit parties to no more than six individuals. Customers waiting to be seated must wait outside and must practice social distancing from people not in their party.
Nevada’s COVID-19 task force approved the plans for Elko and Clark counties on Thursday.
Elko County continues to meet two of the state’s three elevated disease transmission criteria, and remained on the task force’s list of at-risk counties this week.
“In the past week, Elko’s positivity rate has dropped from 12.6% to 6.2%, demonstrating positive returns on its comprehensive action plan previously approved by the Task Force,” stated the county.
Elko’s average daily case rate per 100,000 residents was down from a high of 518 in July to 232 last week, The Nevada Independent reported. Counties are considered at risk if their case rate is greater than 200.
Testing in Elko County has been increased through existing local resources, a private vendor, and additional resources requested from the State. Only two positive cases were confirmed Wednesday, along with six recoveries.
The number of active cases in Elko County stood at 52, with four hospitalized.
