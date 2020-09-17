Elko prepares to open bars

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Bars that have been closed for more than two months due to the coronavirus pandemic are being allowed to open again, and Elko County officials want bar owners and patrons to understand the restrictions they will be required to follow.

Bars will be allowed to open at 11:59 p.m. Sunday with additional measures in place, including increased enforcement efforts.

“At a minimum, the reopened businesses must follow statewide standards and enforcement measures, which include required face coverings for employees and customers and a 50 percent capacity limit,” stated a notice from Elko County. Owners and patrons are encouraged to review statewide standards, which require face coverings for employees and patrons, except when they are actively eating, drinking or smoking or under other exemptions.

Tables must be spaced six feet apart. Businesses are encouraged to limit parties to no more than six individuals. Customers waiting to be seated must wait outside and must practice social distancing from people not in their party.

Nevada’s COVID-19 task force approved the plans for Elko and Clark counties on Thursday.