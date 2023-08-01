ELKO -- Local representatives of the Elko County Realtors went to Washington, D.C., for the annual legislative meetings and met with the Nevada congressmen and senators.
As part of the Biden Administration rule, a bill was submitted to Congress that home-buyers with a higher credit score would have to pay an increased fee opposed to buyers with a lower credit score will have a decreased fee to close their mortgage. Home buying usually means getting a mortgage and you assume if you have a higher credit score you’re considered “low risk” and will then get lower costs -- that is what the Biden Administration wanted to change.
Other topics that were on the table of discussion in regard to Nevada real estate included the plans for affordable housing and water rights.
The Elko Realtors leadership attends this legislative meeting each year. This year’s participants were Vicky Blair (President of ECR), Marcella Syme (Past President and State Treasurer), Greg Martin (Current National Liaison, Past State President), Denise Taylor (CEO of ECR), Ben Cortez (Incoming President 2024), Sandy Wakefield (Past President), Marissa Lostra (Past President), Cheryl Henning (Past President), Lori and Paul Bottari (Broker, Water Rights Representative).