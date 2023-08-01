ELKO -- Local representatives of the Elko County Realtors went to Washington, D.C., for the annual legislative meetings and met with the Nevada congressmen and senators.

As part of the Biden Administration rule, a bill was submitted to Congress that home-buyers with a higher credit score would have to pay an increased fee opposed to buyers with a lower credit score will have a decreased fee to close their mortgage. Home buying usually means getting a mortgage and you assume if you have a higher credit score you’re considered “low risk” and will then get lower costs -- that is what the Biden Administration wanted to change.