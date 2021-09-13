Elko remembers Sept. 11 at City Hall ceremony

American Legion Post 7 Commander Ron Petroski served in both the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy. After 9/11, he was deployed on multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Speaking at the ceremony, Petroski said the purpose was to honor those who died in the terror attacks.

“As a veteran who served his country bravely and honorably, today is more about Sept. 11 than ourselves, so let’s honor those [people],” he said. “We come to honor and remember those lost in a senseless act of terrorism trying to save lives, lest we not forget them.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Petroski had been out of the Navy for four months before Sept. 11 occurred, and he said he could see the towers collapse from his home. He went back into the military and served four years in Iraq, Afghanistan and twice in the Persian Gulf.

“It’s the love of our country,” he said. “What we’ve got to keep going.”

VFW post commander Michele Milam and former VFW Post Commander Merlene Merck recalled memories of that day.

Milam was a junior in high school, and she would go on to serve in the Navy in 2005 in two deployments. Merck was in the midst of her 12th year in the Air Force when 9/11 occurred.