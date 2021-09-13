Elko remembers Sept. 11 at City Hall ceremony

ELKO – Elkoans gathered Saturday morning to remember the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, at City Hall.
About 60 people watched a ceremony hosted by the Gaspar J. Salaz Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2350 to pay tribute to the lives lost on that day and during the Iraq/Afghanistan War.
“We are here to remember the 2,996 killed in the attack on the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and the aircraft that was brought down in the field of Pennsylvania,” said veteran and VFW member Mike Musgrove. “We are here to honor 6,800 soldiers, marines, sailors and airmen who lost their lives in their service to their country during the global war on terrorism.”
He included 3,846 American contractors who “also gave their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan,” asking for a moment of silence for all.
Tera Hooiman sang the National Anthem at the start of the ceremony, which concluded with a wreath placed next to the 9/11 memorial in front of City Hall by representatives of the VFW, American Legion and POW/MIA Elko Awareness Association.
The sculpture, titled “Freedom,” is made of steel retrieved from the site of the World Trade Center towers and distributed to the City of Elko and other municipalities across the country for memorials.
A three-foot I-beam was transformed into boxes unfolding into two doves on a square granite base that represents the footprint of the towers.
American Legion Post 7 Commander Ron Petroski served in both the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy. After 9/11, he was deployed on multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Speaking at the ceremony, Petroski said the purpose was to honor those who died in the terror attacks.
“As a veteran who served his country bravely and honorably, today is more about Sept. 11 than ourselves, so let’s honor those [people],” he said. “We come to honor and remember those lost in a senseless act of terrorism trying to save lives, lest we not forget them.”
Petroski had been out of the Navy for four months before Sept. 11 occurred, and he said he could see the towers collapse from his home. He went back into the military and served four years in Iraq, Afghanistan and twice in the Persian Gulf.
“It’s the love of our country,” he said. “What we’ve got to keep going.”
VFW post commander Michele Milam and former VFW Post Commander Merlene Merck recalled memories of that day.
Milam was a junior in high school, and she would go on to serve in the Navy in 2005 in two deployments. Merck was in the midst of her 12th year in the Air Force when 9/11 occurred.
“I was stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base. I was a cook,” Merck said. “Since 9/11 happened, I’ve been to Oman twice and Iraq. I never got to Afghanistan, but I did have several friends that did go for joint service. We were deployed quite a bit for our unit.”
To be at the 20th-anniversary ceremony Saturday morning was “humbling and sad,” said Merck. She said it was important to remember those events and that it was vitally important for the younger generations who do not remember that day or were not yet born, including her children.
"Those things they don’t remember, they don’t understand what it’s like to see something like that right on our own soil,” she said. “They don’t see why we break down and cry; why we come over here and why we do our remembrance.”
Monuments and ceremonies preserve the history of events such as Pearl Harbor and 9/11, Merck added.
“You tear down these monuments, and you get rid of history. History is bound to repeat itself,” she said. “We have to keep reminding our kids that, yes, these things happen, yes, they are horrible, but we can’t let it happen again.”
Merck said she was happy to see young people attending Saturday morning’s memorial.
“It’s an honor to be out here to teach our young kids and to see so many young kids out here to witness this because we just can’t forget,” she said.
The VFW thanked Chip Stone for the sound system for the ceremony.