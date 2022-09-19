 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko running late for first frost

ELKO – Snow has fallen in the Sierra Nevada but Elko is past due for its first frost.

Snow fell at higher elevations Monday morning around Mt. Rose Ski Resort, where flurries are expected to continue above 9,000 feet into Wednesday.

A large band of stormy weather was cutting north through western Nevada, dropping midday temperatures in Reno into the 50s after being in the 70s and 80s for the past week.

Elko’s plunge later this week won’t be as dramatic. Highs are expected to dip into the mid to upper 60s on Thursday.

The first frost has yet to arrive here. The average date of the first frost over the past 120 years is Sept. 8, while the average over the past 20 years alone is Sept. 17.

It has been more than three months since temperatures dropped to the freezing mark on June 15, according to the National Weather Service.

The earliest first frost in Elko was on Aug. 3, 1956. The latest was Oct. 16, 1979.

So far the coldest temperature this month has been 37 degrees on Sept. 10. Elko could hit that mark again Thursday night during a brief cool-down before the weather heats back up again.

The weekend forecast calls for clear skies and highs around 80 degrees.

