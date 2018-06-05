ELKO – The Elko Regional Airport is about to get a taller fence, and it could be good for business.
The City of Elko is in the process of finalizing the newest Airport Improvement Program grant, according to City Manager Curtis Calder.
“Although the original grant application was based upon the engineer’s estimate of approximately $3 million, the bids came in quite a bit lower,” he said.
The airport’s existing 6-foot fence will be replaced with 8-foot fence at a cost of about $1.5 million.
“This project will also realign the fence to allow for economic development opportunities in the interior of the airport,” Calder said.
Replacement of an old, wooden electrical vault will increase the reliability of the airport’s electrical system, at a cost of $410,000.
The Federal Aviation Administration will review the bids and modify the final grant award. Calder said the City’s match will be 6.25 percent of the total cost, which has been budgeted in the fiscal year beginning July 1.
Once finalized, this latest grant award will bring federal funding of Elko Regional Airport to $40 million since 2004.
