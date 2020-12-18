Elko’s Century 21 Gold West Realty Joins Century 21 Americana

ELKO -- Century 21 Gold West Realty has joined forces with Century 21 Americana, one of Nevada’s most successful real estate brokerages. Based in Nevada, the firm also operates four offices in Southern Nevada and two offices in Arizona.
The partnership will give home buyers and sellers access to expanded services including multi-state partnerships, property management services, international referrals and military relocation services.
Gary Morfin and Shireen Mansour were co-owners of Century 21 Gold West Realty and will continue with the Elko branch. Morfin has been appointed branch manager and broker of record at the new office and Mansour will be taking on additional support in all areas.
"We are thrilled to be opening our newest branch in Elko, Nevada,” said Juan Martinez, president of Century 21 Americana. “The Century 21 Gold West Realty team has done an outstanding job over the years in establishing themselves as being true professionals in real estate throughout their community. As we grow in the region, our agents will continue to go above and beyond in making sure their clients get the same professionalism they have always been given, plus so much more."
Century 21 Gold West Realty, now Century 21 Americana, has been operating for almost 20 years and is on track to complete over 200 residential real estate transactions this year. The office serves clients in Elko, Spring Creek, Crescent Valley and surrounding areas.
“We are thrilled to be working with such a seasoned leadership team that has deep roots in the Elko area,” said vice president of sales Alex Garza. “Our company’s mission is to bring valuable resources to all areas we serve and to build a solid foundation of operational systems. We also bring one of the best sales training programs in the country for our team of agents. Century 21 Gold West Realty was recognized as one of Century 21’s Quality Service Award recipients in 2019, and their attention to client service is impeccable.”
Century 21 Americana has nearly 300 real estate agents throughout Nevada and Arizona. Garza said the company has an aggressive approach to expanding its operations in Nevada over the course of the next three years and is actively opening a new office in Mesquite by the end of this year. It already operates the largest real estate school in the state, Americana Real Estate School.
Century 21 Americana’s Elko office remains located at 393 12th St. For more information on buying or selling a home in the area, call 738-7144.
