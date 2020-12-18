Elko’s Century 21 Gold West Realty Joins Century 21 Americana

ELKO -- Century 21 Gold West Realty has joined forces with Century 21 Americana, one of Nevada’s most successful real estate brokerages. Based in Nevada, the firm also operates four offices in Southern Nevada and two offices in Arizona.

The partnership will give home buyers and sellers access to expanded services including multi-state partnerships, property management services, international referrals and military relocation services.

Gary Morfin and Shireen Mansour were co-owners of Century 21 Gold West Realty and will continue with the Elko branch. Morfin has been appointed branch manager and broker of record at the new office and Mansour will be taking on additional support in all areas.

"We are thrilled to be opening our newest branch in Elko, Nevada,” said Juan Martinez, president of Century 21 Americana. “The Century 21 Gold West Realty team has done an outstanding job over the years in establishing themselves as being true professionals in real estate throughout their community. As we grow in the region, our agents will continue to go above and beyond in making sure their clients get the same professionalism they have always been given, plus so much more."