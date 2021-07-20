Elko’s COVID death rate lower than many Nevada counties

ELKO – Last week’s COVID-19 death of a city councilman was the 60th reported in Elko County, but the death rate here remains lower than it is in half of Nevada’s other counties.

Councilman Bill Hance, 55, died July 14 while in Idaho. It was the fourth COVID death in Elko County this summer, after the rate fell to zero in May.

According to the Nevada Health Response website, Elko County’s cumulative death rate per 100,000 people stands at 109. That is significantly lower than the highest county, Pershing at 287, and also lower than Carson City, Churchill, Clark, Lander, Lyon, Mineral, Nye and Washoe counties.

There have been 5,761 deaths from coronavirus in Nevada since the pandemic began.

Elko currently has the third highest coronavirus case rate in the state, at 275 per 100,000 residents. Lander County is higher at 284 and Clark County is by far the highest at 589.

The number of active cases in Elko County increased from 47 last week to 60 this week. Hospitalizations ranged from four to seven over the past week.

The county continues to have a low vaccination rate. A total of 28.9% of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, compared with 46.6% statewide.

Hance began serving as a city councilman on Jan. 1, 2019. City officials said staff is researching the process of filling vacancies on the council and will make a procedural recommendation at the next city council meeting on July 27.