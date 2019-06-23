Contact any Elko Lions Club member or Ellison Electric to make a donation and add your name to this list of supporters of the annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Elko County Fairgrounds:
American High Voltage $5,000.00
Stockmens Hotel, Commercial Casino $5,000.00
High Desert Gold Corp $5,000.00
City of Elko $5,000.00
Meridan Pacific LTD $4,000.00
Bradshaw Law LLC $2,500.00
Newmont Mining Corp. $2,500.00
John & Dee Ellis $2,500.00
Elko County $2,500.00
Barrick Gold Mine $2,500.00
My Friend Sally $2,000.00
Reach Air $2,000.00
E.C.V.A.
Dotties Casino $1,500.00
Nv Energy $1,500.00
Khoury's Marketplace $1,000.00
Parker Heating $1,000.00
Canyon Construction $1,000.00
I&E Electric $1,000.00
Willam & Monica Griswold $900.00
Southwest Gas $750.00
Ramon Marin $500.00
Elko Federal Credit Union $500.00
Gallagher Ford $500.00
Nevada Bank and Trust $500.00
Elko Republican Party $500.00
Money in a Minute $500.00
Shabonya Dutton State Farm $500.00
KAP Mechanical $500.00
Riverton Super Store $500.00
Kidwell & Gallagher LTD $500.00
High Discount Liquor $450.00
Beth Parks & William Walsh $400.00
Janet Peck $450.00
Debi Urresti $300.00
NewFields $300.00
Ginger Reeder $300.00
Helen Guarisco $300.00
Bruce & Cindy Dayton $250.00
Lee & Lynne Hoffman $250.00
Elko Bail Bonds $250.00
Ruby Dome Inc. $250.00
Ruby Mountain Sand and Gravel $250.00
S & R Auto Schweer $250.00
Ignite Life Chiropractic $300.00
Anthony Construction LLC $250.00
Dowell Family $250.00
Stewart Title Co $250.00
United Methodist Fellowship $200.00
David Loreman Esq $200.00
Jessica Qualls $160.00
Carpenter Family $150.00
Dr Elizabeth Tom John $150.00
Judy Smith $150.00
Norm Rockwell $150.00
ToniJo Caetano $150.00
The Coffee Mug $150.00
Debra Olson $150.00
Atwal Gas and Food $150.00
Ryndon Gas and Food $150.00
Choch Goicoechia $150.00
Elko Motor Company $150.00
Reece Keener $150.00
Elizabeth Torres $150.00
Victoria Gravelin $150.00
Ro Smith $150.00
Nicqui Berry $150.00
Marcus Burwell $125.00
Bill & Ann Nisbet $125.00
McMullen McPhee $125.00
Touch of Heaven Spas $125.00
Juanita Collins $125.00
Purper Family $125.00
Purper Family $125.00
James Fitch $125.00
Elko Bling $125.00
Dwight and JJ East $125.00
Great Basin Granite $125.00
J.M. Capriola $125.00
Dick and Louise Hersey $125.00
Jim Gibbons $125.00
Breanna Melendez $125.00
Kerby Lane $125.00
Stacy Tomlinson $125.00
Sue Allen $125.00
Snyder Mechanical $125.00
Burns Funeral Home $125.00
Malorie Hockett $125.00
Tammie Smithburg $125.00
Marc Suyematsu $125.00
Star Hotel $125.00
Hi Discount Food and Liquor $125.00
Sinclair Winners Corner $125.00
Artic Circle $125.00
Weststates Property/Holly Gregory $125.00
Carlin Build A Burger $125.00
The Watering Hole $125.00
Cliff Eklund $125.00
Code 3 $125.00
Spotted Tailgate Designs
Susan Freitag
Matt Stramel $100.00
Rex Steninger road $100.00
Taber Building Wines $100.00
IN-KIND DONATIONS
Lion Club $5,000.00
Gold Dust West $5,000.00
Elko County Fairgrounds $3,500.00
KELK $3,000.00
Nevada Ad and family $4,000.00
KRJC $3,000.00
OFS $2,500.00
City of Elko Parks Dept. $1,000.00
Office Max $500.00
Elko Daily Free Press $3,000.00
Elko Convention Center $500.00
Office Max programs 700.00
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.