ELKO – Despite higher mortgage rates and higher home prices, the housing market in Elko and Spring Creek “is very busy,” although home sales and inventory are down this year, according to Vicky Blair, president of the Elko County Realtors Association.

“We are fortunate to have high gold prices with a thriving community,” she said.

“If priced correctly and in good condition,” a house going on the market is usually selling within the first week “or sometimes within a day or two, depending on the price,” Blair said.

Homes that buyers snatch up are priced at $375,000 or lower, and “we see many full-priced offers,” she said. “Buyers still qualify for those with the interest rate hikes, and we still have buyers who qualify quite nicely for homes between $400,000 and $500,000.”

Blair said “we’re still seeing a lot of first-time buyers and still seeing move-up buyers, but we’re not seeing as many move-ups as there were when the interest rates were in the ‘threes’ because they don’t want to sell and have to pay more.”

Many new buyers are in the mining industry, but the influx of people during the COVID-19 pandemic from California, Las Vegas and Reno who wanted to get out of a big city has slackened, she said.

Blair, who heads the Blair Group with Coldwell Banker Excel, said house prices are up 6.1% over the same time last year in Elko. However, Multiple Listing Service figures show that the average price in Spring Creek is down 4.5%.

The current range of home prices in the area is $200,000 to $1.3 million.

Rates are averaging between 6% and 7% currently, said Tara Gonzalez, branch manager at Guild Mortgage in Elko. That compares with mortgage rates that dropped as low as 2% and were in the 3% range early last year before starting to climb.

Sandy Wakefield, owner-broker of Sandy’s Castles, which manages rental properties but also sells houses, said people have mixed emotions about buying homes at the current mortgage rates, but she recalls when rates were at 13.5%.

She said that a 7.5% mortgage rate for a 30-year home loan would mean monthly payments on a $425,000 house would be $2,971.66, while the same mortgage rate for a 30-year loan on a $325,000 house would be $2,272 a month, “so you could buy for the same price you pay for rent.”

Time to buy?

Gonzalez and real estate agents agreed that buying now makes sense, even with the higher mortgage rates, because when mortgage rates come down the housing market will boom, and house prices will increase.

“Buyers will flood the market,” Gonzalez said. “Instead, if you already have a house, you can refinance instead of competing against everybody.”

Dan Camacho of Elko Realty said currently “the market is pretty steady, but there is not enough affordable housing, and, of course, the higher interest rates are going on, eliminating quite a few buyers, unfortunately.”

He said there are “not a whole lot of choices below $375,000, but we’re still building around here, and things will get better when interest rates get better.”

Camacho said he doesn’t expect interest rates to go down significantly until 2024.

Blair said that on July 26 there were roughly 45 site-built resale homes available for sale in Elko and 45 in Spring Creek.

“This is the highest inventory we’ve seen in our market since January 2023, where we had a total of 55 between both the Elko and Spring Creek markets. In February, the market really picked up with an average through the month of May of approximately 15 homes in each market and less at times,” she said.

“The increase in the number of homes this month (July) is due to our summer market, when sellers decide to make their move with the children being out of school,” Blair said. “To me, it’s still a seller’s market.”

Layoffs earlier this year at First Majestic Silver’s Jerritt Canyon Mine had little effect on the housing market, she said.

MLS figures

Multiple Listing Service figures as of July 21 show the average home price was $374,294 in Elko, compared with $351,457 on July 21, 2022. The number of homes sold year to date in 2023 is 153, while the number of homes sold year to date last year was 212.

Days on the market are up to 41, compared with 34 last year, while active listings on July 21 of this year totaled 50, with 22.8 sales closing per month and a 2.2-month supply, according to the figures. Days on the market is an average figure, with some houses going quickly and others taking longer to sell.

In Spring Creek the average sale price is $353,384, down from $369,382 last year, and the days on the market nearly doubled to 43 from 22 last year. There have been 166 homes sold in Spring Creek this year, compared with 210 the prior year.

MLS figures for all Elko County area show that the average price is $346,788, slightly down from $347,099 last year, while the average days on the market are up at 44 from 30. The number of homes sold totals 373 this year, compared with 482 in the same period of 2022. There are 144 active listings, with 55.7 deals closing per month.

The City of Elko Building Department’s report for July shows that there have been 29 permits for single-family dwellings issued year to date in 2023, compared with 27 in the same period in 2022. The report shows no multi-family complexes built this year or last and no duplexes. There was one manufactured home foundation permit issued this year, but none in 2022.

For all building permits, including commercial and residential projects, the city department issued 198 permits in 2023, down from 258 year to date in 2022, but permit valuations were up to nearly $29.23 million in 2023, compared with a little more than $22.56 million last year. Valuations for July 2023 totaled $13.06 million.

New subdivisions

Elko Planner Cathy Laughlin said the city has approved new subdivisions this year and is working on permitting for others.

“We received a final map submittal for Ash Street Village today (July 25). That will be 12 townhomes on the corner of Ash and Fifth Street. This will be going to the Planning Commission in September,” Laughlin said.

“Bergeron Village Phase I will be 16 single-family residential lots. Bergeron Village Phase 2 will be 24 single family residential lots. Both subdivisions are off East Jennings Way above Zephyr Heights,” she said.

Laughlin said that Zephyr Heights is currently building homes and was approved for 18 lots, while Jarbidge Townhomes was approved for 18 townhouses.

“They are still working on their improvements,” she said.

Additionally, Laughlin said Ruby Mountain Peaks will be starting construction soon, with 41 lots approved, and Mountain View Town Homes Phase 1 includes 12 townhome lots that are going through the permitting stage.

“We have approval of a conditional use permit for two different apartment complexes,” she said. “One is on West Sage Street behind Family Dollar and across the street from Cimmaron West RV Park. The second is across the street from Wendy’s. I am not sure if either of them will start construction this year.”

Liza Baumann, whose Coldwell Banker Excel team represents Bailey Homes, said there are homes still available at Cambridge Estates behind Home Depot off Celtic Way out of roughly 35 houses. Other developers also own lots there.

Bailey also has homes at Ruby Mountain Peaks across from Home Depot, as Laughlin mentioned, and Baumann said that subdivision is in the civil development stage, meaning completion of streets, sidewalks, paving and utility installation.

“We should be releasing information about homes and pricing in the next few weeks,” she said.

Baumann said new homes cost more now because of supply and labor issues and utility costs, but builders are offering help to buyers because of the higher mortgage rates.

“Bailey is trying to make it affordable for their clients by offering different financing solutions to help counteract the current interest rates,” she said. “It’s a great time to buy new construction with all the incentives.”

Bailey has houses that start at $500,000 for roughly 2,000 square feet, four bedrooms, and two baths.

Beck Built Homes at Zephyr Heights off Jennings Way start at $600,000. Blair said “buyers who want to spend $600,000 will want custom-built homes,” while houses at Great Basin Estates behind Elko Motors are entry level and lower priced.

Mortgage rates

Mortgage rates are higher than in 2021 and 2022, but there are options. Blair said no-money-down loans are still available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a qualifying buyer usually based on income and family size, and there are grant funds available on Federal Housing Administration.

“The VA (U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs) loan is always one of the best because VA does not require a down payment, and the seller can pay closing costs for the buyer and the VA funding fee, so the veteran can get in with no money down upon qualifying,” she said.

Lenders qualifying a potential buyer for a mortgage look for credit scores, as well as other details, and Blair said scores above 720 get lower rates.

A credit score of 700 or above is generally considered good. A score of 800 up to the high of 850 is considered excellent. Most consumers have credit scores that fall between 600 and 750, according to Experian.

Gonzalez at Guild Mortgage said that along with credit scores, another aspect of determining an interest rate is the amount of points a buyer is willing to put forth toward a mortgage.

“One point is 1% of the loan amount. You can buy down with points. A down payment is credited to the loan amount, but points are used to get a lower rate,” she said. “We’re trying to find the sweet spot because we don’t want you to pay $10,000 and lose it in a couple of years.”

In other words, homeowners who decide to refinance when mortgage rates drop lose the money from their points in the transaction, “so it is kind of a risk,” Gonzalez said.

Refinancing lowers mortgage payments when interest rates drop, and she said her system “triggers” when the interest rate drops one point. At that point, she may call a homeowner to talk about refinancing. That only pays if a buyer expects to stay in their house more than a couple of years, however.

CNN reported on July 27 that mortgage rates moved higher following the Federal Reserve’s latest quarter-point rate hike, after dropping the prior week. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.81% on July 27, up from 6.78% the week before. A year ago, the 30-year fixed-rate was 5.3%.

Nationwide, sales of previously occupied homes fell in June to the slowest pace since January, as a near-historic low number of homes for sale and rising mortgage rates kept many would-be buyers on the sidelines, The Associated Press reported on July 23.

Existing home sales fell 3.3% in June from May and sales sank 18.9% compared with June of 2022, AP wrote, also stating that the national median sales prices fell 0.9% from June of last year to $410,200.