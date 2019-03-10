ELKO – More snow fell Sunday morning on northeastern and central Nevada, creating wintry driving conditions and resulting in at least one crash near Deeth.
Adverse driving conditions were reported on Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 93 near Wells, over Emigrant Pass, and on the Jiggs Highway.
A vehicle accident with injury was reported on I-80 near Deeth at 6:37 a.m., according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
A winter weather advisory was in effect until 7 p.m. for a portion of Elko County south of Wells, southern Eureka and Lander counties, White Pine and northern Nye County.
The National Weather Service predicts 2-5 inches of new snow in the valleys and 5-10 inches in the mountains.
The latest snowfall marks the 54th day of Elko receiving at least a trace of snow. The first snow fell on Nov. 24.
The forecast calls for snow to clear out by 11 p.m. but another storm is expected to bring additional accumulation on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Highs will climb near 40 degreestoday.
