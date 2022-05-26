Elko Sanitation rates to increase by 15% in 2023

ELKO – Elko Sanitation customers will see a 15% increase on their bills starting next year after a new contract was approved this week by the City Council.

Citing rising inflation and maintaining competitive wages for drivers, Elko Sanitation’s new contract will raise rates an average of $2.86 per month per customer for the first year of the 10-year contract and transition to an annual Consumer Price Indexed-based rate adjustment schedule the following years.

“It’s a scary number. A 15% increase to get going on the new contract,” said Jared Martin, Elko Sanitation Site Manager, to the City Council on Tuesday.

In the two years since the last rate increase “we have seen record-high inflation numbers,” Martin said, adding that the proposed rate increase aims to keep qualified drivers amid a competitive local CDL driver market.

“In recent years, Elko Sanitation has been competing heavily for experienced CDL drivers, and as a result, we’ve adjusted hourly wages to attract and retain qualified employees,” Martin said.

There is also a new difficulty in obtaining CDL drivers stemming from a new regulation that says drivers must obtain their licenses at an accredited training school under Department of Transportation requirements. Previously, drivers were trained in-house for their license, Martin said.

“This price increase is going to help pay our drivers better, help the local staff here to have a better life with their own finances,” he said.

He explained that the new contract would also remove rate increases every two years and now use a CPI-based rate adjustment.

“An annual CPI-based rate review schedule aligns with other municipal contracts and allows our customers to experience a more gradual increase to costs, rather than a larger rate escalation every two years,” Martin said.

Under the new contract, customers will see a “smaller jump per year without getting a bigger jump in a few years,” he explained. “It flows more evenly in the budget season.”

Also added to the new contract was a request for the City Council to consider removing the requirement for an independent audit of Elko Sanitation’s financial statements. Martin said the change to CPI-based rate increases using Bureau of Labor Statistics data would “accurately correspond with inflation” in the future.

“Over the past 10 years, the financial review process has never prevented an appropriate City-approved rate adjustment,” Martin wrote. “We will present any proposed rate changes to the City by May 1 of each year prior to the new rates going into effect on July 1.”

Mayor Reece Keener told Martin that Elko Sanitation has been “a great partner for the City” and that they do “a terrific job.” He said the rate increase, although high, was understandable due to the current economy.

“Fifteen percent is outrageous, but given the environment that we’re in right now I think everybody understands,” Keener said. “We all realize that costs are going up, and so I get it. You’re not able to deliver that good service if you can’t retain your employees, so it’s important to pay competitively as well.”

The rate increase is scheduled to go into effect on July 1, 2023.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0