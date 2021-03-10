Elko school board deadlocks on buyouts

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I'm struggling big time with this," he said. "It's my first time [voting on it]. It's going to be tough to lose all those teachers and fill those positions. We've had conversations with administrators that are already 20 people short in some schools, and to add on [more vacancies], it's going to be tough."

Looking to the legislative session, Ira Wines said there were "still a lot of unknowns budget-wise. On paper, it saves us money, but nobody knows where our budget's going to go with what is going on in the Legislature."

"This is probably one of the toughest votes we make all year," he continued. "I completely understand the importance of this, but I'm afraid it would leave us short-handed, and we've got to have teachers to teach kids."

Gerber, who was in favor of the buyouts, thanked the employees for their years of service, adding that if the buyouts were not approved that night, he believed "50% might stay, and 50% might leave, so we're still going to lose them and the people who stay might be bitter."