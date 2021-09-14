Elko school board interviews continue

ELKO – Interviews for school board appointees continue Thursday evening with another round of candidates.

Five vacancies on the Elko County School Board of Trustees are still open. Ten applicants have already been interviewed by remaining trustees Teresa Dastrup and Ira Wines.

Five candidates were interviewed on Aug. 31 for Districts 1 and 2.

Applicants Nicole Bowers, Kelly Moon and Tiffanie Pusley were interviewed for District 1. Brent Goulding and Dr. Josh Byers were also interviewed for District 2.

On Sept. 6, trustees interviewed Amber Miller and Matt McCarty for District 3, Dr. Todd Wendell for District 5, and Ernest “Skip” Zander and Sharon Mattern for District 6.

In a statement released by the school district on Sept. 6, Interim Superintendent Jeff Zander said the process to fill the seats “will take time.”

The school district is continuing to accept applications, seeking “interested and qualified candidates for all five seats.”

Appointed trustees will serve until the next election cycle in 2022.