Elko school board plans response to mask, vaccine complaints

"My job as a health officer is to mitigate the spread of disease. I couldn't ignore those numbers. I just couldn't," Putnam said. He added two months ago the closure may not have occurred, but "I felt that in my heart if it risked graduation, that would be a far greater harmful outcome."

"We have 10 full days of isolation for freshmen through juniors, and that would recover most of those people. For the seniors who were not there for the last week, they would have a full 14 [days], and on day 15 they would be able to attend graduation, all walking together. I thought that was the best outcome, and that was the recommendation," Putnam said.

Vaccination clinics

Also last week, a FEMA Mobile Vaccination Unit was stationed at Spring Creek High School on Friday, following a May 19 clinic in the Elko County Fairgrounds parking lot across from the Elko High School campus.

According to one parent and one student during public comment, the clinics were supported by teachers.