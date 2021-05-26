Elko school board plans response to mask, vaccine complaints

ELKO – An uproar from parents and students regarding masks and vaccines is prompting the school board to find a course of action – with or without the state's permission.
Parents and students voiced opposition to revised mask mandates and vaccination clinics on or near high school campuses to the Board of Trustees.
The board met Tuesday night, less than a week after Elko High School was closed due to a surge of positive virus cases. Elko County Public Health Officer Dr. Bryce Putnam recounted the timeline of events that prompted the closure.
Putnam said he met with Superintendent Michelle Robinson regarding the 23 active cases from EHS, which resulted in approximately 180 exclusions from school attendance. Combined with the new South African variant and how the surge could affect graduation, Putnam recommended to Robinson that the school be shut down in order to proceed with the graduation ceremony on June 4.
"I had variants on my mind, and I had graduation. I want you to know this was one of the most agonizing recommendations I have ever made in my life," Putnam said. "What was on my mind was the Devil's Bargain. Any decision that you make is going to be absolutely terrible. You've got to pick the best decision of the worst."
He told Robinson the school reached its threshold and that graduation would be affected.
"My job as a health officer is to mitigate the spread of disease. I couldn't ignore those numbers. I just couldn't," Putnam said. He added two months ago the closure may not have occurred, but "I felt that in my heart if it risked graduation, that would be a far greater harmful outcome."
"We have 10 full days of isolation for freshmen through juniors, and that would recover most of those people. For the seniors who were not there for the last week, they would have a full 14 [days], and on day 15 they would be able to attend graduation, all walking together. I thought that was the best outcome, and that was the recommendation," Putnam said.
Vaccination clinics
Also last week, a FEMA Mobile Vaccination Unit was stationed at Spring Creek High School on Friday, following a May 19 clinic in the Elko County Fairgrounds parking lot across from the Elko High School campus.
According to one parent and one student during public comment, the clinics were supported by teachers.
"It bothers me quite a bit that my daughter and son came home and told me that the school was announcing during school hours there were vaccinations given at the high school and that they should all go. It was recommended for their health and that a parent wasn't needed," Richard Montoya told the board of trustees. "Several of their friends said the same thing." Montoya did not say which school his children attend.
Elko High School junior Kendra Douglas recalled an experience in one of her classes to the school board.
"I'm here tonight because I'm concerned about the teachers pressuring students to get vaccinated," Douglas said. "One of my teachers said to my class, 'It is your choice whether or not to be vaccinated, but if you're not, I think you're dumb.'"
Douglas said she knew of one classmate who had received the vaccine without parental consent.
According to the Southern Nevada Health District's website, a minor must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who will give permission and accept responsibility for the minor's health care, and the parent or legal guardian must sign the Vaccine Administration Record.
"If the minor is alone, permission may be obtained by calling the parent or legal guardian who can give permission and accept responsibility for the minor's health care," according to the SNHD.
Misty Atkins, a co-founder of Parents of Elko County, cited the Nuremberg Code and the 2005 Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act regarding informed consent and said "pharmaceutical companies that manufacture emergency use authorization Covid-19 vaccines are shielded from liability related to injuries and damages caused by their experimental agents."
She told the board the PREP Act did not exclude "any employer, public school or any other entity or person who mandates experimental vaccines on any human being" from liability.
"While vaccine manufactures may be shielded from liability, your institution is not protected, and neither are you," Atkins said. "You are hereby on notice that if you illegally or irresponsibly mandate EUA medical therapies on students such as experimental Covid vaccine candidates, we have no choice but to take legal action, and you may be personally liable for the resulting harm."
Mask guidelines have been another topic of contention.
During board comment, Trustee Candace Wines requested a formal discussion at the next meeting to review the board's options. She also suggested writing a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak to request local control of mask mandates in schools.
Wines also asked for legal counsel to research the consequences should the school district decide to issue its own policies apart from the state.
"I would like to know if the state can legally remove funding from our district since the Nevada Constitution requires that the state provide education," Wines said. "I would like to have this on the agenda so we, the board as a whole, can discuss how we can move forward."
Trustees Robert Leonhardt and Luc Gerber agreed that the board needed to discuss issues brought forth by parents and students Tuesday evening.
"I want to say thank you to everybody who came out and brought some stuff to our attention," Leonhardt said. "We appreciate all of the comments. We listen. Everybody thinks that we don't listen, but we do. I want to make sure we look into some of the issues brought up tonight."
Gerber also thanked the speakers and asked if "we could distance ourselves as a school district from the vaccination. Not saying 'yay' or 'nay' but so that we don't fall into this situation that happened today … because it's not our business to do that as a school district."
Elko County Commissioner Jon Karr was present during the meeting and said the County would relocate future vaccination clinics away from school campuses in Elko and Spring Creek.
"That's a very reasonable request," Karr said. "We can move [the Fairgrounds clinic] over to by the public health office as well, just so there's not that perception."