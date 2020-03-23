Elko school board to meet by telephone

ELKO – The Elko County School District will go ahead with its scheduled regular meeting Tuesday night in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but with limited availability to the public.

The Board of Trustees will attend via teleconference, said Superintendent Todd Pehrson.

The boardroom is limited to 10 people, according to social distancing guidelines recommended by the federal government.

In a directive issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak on March 22, governing bodies are allowed to convene by telephone or other electronic means and provide the public the opportunity to comment by telephone or email.

The board will discuss district policies regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing superintendent search.

On March 15, Sisolak ordered all schools statewide to close for three weeks. That closure has been extended through mid-April.

In a letter to families from the Nevada Department of Education, parents were encouraged to continue learning and “model healthy coping skills.” It also provided suggestions for engaging children in family activities.