Elko school board to meet by telephone
top story

Elko school board to meet by telephone

Elko County School District logo

ELKO – The Elko County School District will go ahead with its scheduled regular meeting Tuesday night in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but with limited availability to the public.

The Board of Trustees will attend via teleconference, said Superintendent Todd Pehrson.

The boardroom is limited to 10 people, according to social distancing guidelines recommended by the federal government.

In a directive issued by Gov. Steve Sisolak on March 22, governing bodies are allowed to convene by telephone or other electronic means and provide the public the opportunity to comment by telephone or email.

The board will discuss district policies regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing superintendent search.

On March 15, Sisolak ordered all schools statewide to close for three weeks. That closure has been extended through mid-April.

In a letter to families from the Nevada Department of Education, parents were encouraged to continue learning and “model healthy coping skills.” It also provided suggestions for engaging children in family activities.

Meals are being provided to students through Chartwells and the Nevada Department of Agriculture, which is in partnership with the school district.

Communities In Schools’ Weekend Food Program is still in operation and is working with enrolled families.

Families who are not enrolled are encouraged to visit the CIS Facebook page or contact them at 775-738-2783 for more information.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

