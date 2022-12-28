Elko school board year in review

ELKO – A decision on whether to convert Elko and Spring Creek schools to four-day weeks looms in the new year for the Elko County School District Board of Trustees, along with a continuing financial crunch that in 2022 included a surprise on net proceeds of mining taxes.

The four-day proposal has been one of the major issues this year for the district, which after a couple of tumultuous years during the COVID-19 pandemic began to see calmer board meetings.

School trustees listened to a presentation in support of the change to four days, heard comments for and against the idea, and received survey results on the topic that showed two-thirds to three-quarters of students, parents and staff favored the switch.

Approval was at 74% from students, 70% from parents and 67% from school staff, but only 29% of parents responded to the survey, compared with 65% of students and 75% of staff.

After the survey report at the board’s Nov. 22 meeting, trustees voted to postpone any additional action on the issue until Jan. 24. The district said in a Dec. 16 statement that “the board will have multiple options for motions to make at that meeting.”

Superintendent Clayton Anderson told the board on Dec. 13 that he is accumulating research on four-day school weeks in case the trustees want to form an advisory committee to consider the proposed change “so people have the full gamut to consider.”

The presentation in August stated that a four-day school week would help in the recruitment and retention of teachers and substitutes, and would mean “less chaos” for teachers and students who often travel for sports, other school activities or out-of-town medical appointments.

Public comments against the four-day week include the latest one read at the Dec. 13 school board meeting from Cynthia Neisess, who said in an email she was concerned about the burden on parents who must arrange care an extra day for their children and about the learning losses from the pandemic that “may never be made up,” especially with a four-day week.

Net proceeds

The surprise on the net proceeds of mines taxes came after the school district had already started budgeting for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The state decided to sweep up $4.1 million in revenue that ECSD expected to have before the new Pupil Centered Funding Plan started taking the mining proceeds.

The state is now taking all the net proceeds of mines tax revenue that went to school districts where the mining industry operated, including Elko County, and evenly distributing that revenue to all the school districts in the state.

The state’s grab for the mining tax revenue affected other rural counties, as well, with Lander County taking a $6.5 million hit and Humboldt a nearly $5 million hit, for example.

Before learning of the budget impact from the net proceeds tax, the school board voted in April to give all teachers and support staff in the district a 2% raise retroactive for the 202 1-2022 school year and a 1% raise for the 2022-2023 school year.

Those raises were on top of a $1,000 bonus paid to the district’s roughly 1,100 employees for their extra time and effort during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff shortage

The staff and substitute teacher shortage continued into the school year, after the school district reported in July that there were roughly 76 teacher positions open despite teacher recruitment efforts, and two school trustees stepped up to help.

Dr. Joshua Byers qualified to be a substitute teacher, and Matt McCarty qualified to be a substitute bus driver.

The school board declared critical need designations for substitute teachers, bus drivers, nurses, para educators, maintenance workers, secretaries, and health and bus aides so that the Public Employee Retirement System would allow retired workers to substitute for more hours than normally allowed.

Superintendent Anderson, who was officially appointed in March to his position that had been interim, also said in July that there would be no Battle Born youth academy classes in the fall because of a lack of students. The academy that opened in February 2021 is located near Carlin, and there were 21 cadets who graduated in December 2021.

New trustees

Two new trustees will be on board Jan. 2 and be there for the Jan. 24 meeting on the four-day school week Brooke Ballard and Adriana Lara. Ballard replaces Ira Wines, who decided not to run for re-election in District 7. Lara will represent District 5 after running unopposed.

Current board members McCarty, Byers, Susan Neal and Jeff Durham, who were appointed by Wines and the board president, Teresa Dastrup, were elected to their seats in November.

Wines was recognized for his six years of service, and he said his main accomplishments included surviving the COVID-19 controversies and appointing four new trustees last year after board resignations.

In a reminder of the controversies the board and prior trustees dealt with during the pandemic, one of the school board candidates, Brian Gale, lashed out against school officials over the resignations of the prior board members and Anderson responded by proposing a defamation lawsuit against Gale.

The district said in a Dec. 16 statement on the potential lawsuit that “at this time, the Board of Trustees is still weighing its options, and a decision has yet to be reached regarding the most appropriate course of action.”

Facilities study

Also in 2022, MGT Consulting studied all the schools in Elko County to assess the condition of their facilities and needs, visiting the schools, holding public meetings and conducting a survey. The board hired the company in February and heard the final report in December.

Superintendent Anderson told the school board on Dec. 13 that the evaluation will help the district “better understand the status of our facilities” and be a “good report in our efforts to go back for public funding for capital improvement projects.”

Taxpayers defeated the pay-as-you go tax in 2020 and a bond issue in 2021, so the district’s funds for capital improvements are limited to what remains of pay-as-you-go revenue, which Chief Financial Officer Julie Davis reported in December will be roughly $14 million for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023.

There was $18 million at the beginning of this fiscal year but there are projects totaling roughly $4 million this year, including a natural gas conversion project in Spring Creek, phone and intercom upgrades, fire alarm upgrades, disabilities-accessibility projects in the district, and other renovations and mechanical updates.

MGT scored the schools throughout the district and found most elementary schools fall with the “approaching inefficient use” category. Rob Tanner of MGT said several schools are “pushing the inadequate space boundary.”

The MGT report provides a schedule of work phases that ends with new construction and renovation projects in 2032.

Tests and programs

ECSD learned in September that the district’s overall test scores for reading and math proficiency in the 2021-2022 school year showed a slight improvement from the prior year, but overall ECSD test scores ran 5.5 to 6 percentage points lower than the state average in English language arts and 3.4 to 7.4 percentage points lower in math.

The district’s English language arts proficiency rate for the 2021-2022 school year was 38.6% for the elementary level, 37.2% for the middle school level and 39.7% for the high school level.

The Elko Institute for Academic Achievement reported in September that its Nevada Report Card test scores were up, with the ELA proficiency score at the elementary level at 58.4% and at the middle school level, 64.5%. Math was at 60% for elementary students at the charter school and 53.2% for middle school children.

ECSD introduced several new programs in 2022 or learned about ones coming next year.

The new Nevada Mining Center of Excellence is set to start in August 2023 and will offer dual credits for high school students in the Elko County school district. Dr. Sam Spearing was named to head the center.

ECSD began offering a free tutoring program called Paper that is accessible to all students, and the school board heard a presentation on that online program in September. They earlier learned that Elevate K-12 is providing live virtual instruction for upper-level subjects.

Additionally, the school district in March introduced a link on its website that provides easy access to school facts, enrollment, the school budget and more as part of an effort to increase transparency for anyone interested in the schools.

Updated policies

The school district also updated several policies in 2022, including the policy on library books and textbooks to reflect state statutes and to outline steps for handling any concerns about content of reading materials, beginning with the teacher, then the principal, then directors of instruction and finally, the school board.

The new policy adopted in August replaced a 1987 document.

Also in 2022, two tribal councils officially agreed to allow the name “Indians” as the Elko High School mascot and the name “Braves” for the Owyhee Combined Schools, which allows those names to continue, but Elko County trustees also adopted a policy in August against using discriminatory names or language.

In November, the school board adopted a new weapons policy prohibiting employees from carrying guns and additional weapons – including stun guns – within school facilities to conform with state and federal laws. Exceptions would require superintendent permission.

The policy for personnel is now part of a three-prong weapons policy, with the visitors’ policy adopted in April of 2022 and students under a policy approved prior to 2012.

Elko County school trustees delayed a decision into the new year, however, on whether to delete the school district’s English language policy but compromised by agreeing to allow Owyhee schools to teach the Shoshone and Paiute languages.

The 1990s policy requires English only at schools, except in spelled out times and places.

In food-related actions during the year, ECSD announced in July that free school lunches would be available regardless of family income, with a grant through the Nevada Department of Agriculture that would be using federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

ESCD also changed companies for food service, hiring SFE in May on a five-year contract after the company scored hirer than Chartwells K12, especially on its menu. SFE offered jobs to employees of Chartwells.

No masks

Back in February, the school board released all schools except five from mask requirements, and those schools were expected to be released soon because of COVID-19 cases.

And school trustees appeared at their Feb. 23 board meeting without masks for the first time since pandemic restrictions.

Then in March, the school district took over from the state in the management of COVID-19 and reported the mask requirement at the five schools had been lifted.