WELLS – Elko County school trustees have approved a critical need designation for elementary teachers throughout the district beginning July 1 to help the district fill vacant positions anticipated for the 2023-2024 school year.

Unanimous approval came on March 28 after Trustee Dr. Joshua Byers asked Cody Krenka, director of human resources, to explain what the critical needs designation allows the district to do.

“It allows us to hire retirees back without penalizing their retirement system,” Krenka said, explaining that without the designation retirees have a cap of $27,000 a year on what they can earn while still drawing their retirement through the Public Employees Retirement System of Nevada.

In other words, retired elementary teachers under the critical need designation can come back at the same salary they would be earning if still working for the district, as well as continue drawing from PERS, but there is no additional cost to the Elko County School District.

Krenka said teachers with “30 years of experience and licensed are definitely needed,” and his critical needs application to PERS states that 43 elementary positions were vacant at the start of the current school year and “there are currently 41 elementary positions open with few to no applications for next year.”

He wrote that this “projects 14% of our elementary staff being vacant” and said that vacant teaching positions are filled by long-term substitutes. Currently, there are 288 licensed elementary teachers in the district, according to ECSD figures.

Krenka also told trustees meeting in Wells that the critical needs designation doesn’t apply to any teachers who received board-approved buyouts in the last two years because “that would not be good for school policy” since the emphasis on buyouts is that they save the district money.

The savings comes from hiring new teachers at the low end of the pay scale that is based on years of experience and level of education, such as whether a teacher has extra college credits, a master’s degree or a doctorate degree.

Teachers who received buyouts in the last two years can still qualify as critical need substitutes, however, because that “comes in at a lower rate,” Krenka said.

In the PERS critical designation form, he lists steps the district is taking to fill teacher positions, including providing signing bonuses, attending virtual recruiting fairs, visiting in-person recruiting fairs at a variety of universities, and posting vacancies on the Handshake Consortium and the ECSD TalentED website.

The form also ties the vacancies at ECSD with the nationwide teacher shortage.