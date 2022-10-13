Elko School District facility assessment nears completion, survey now available

ELKO — MGT Consulting Group is in the final stage of gathering public input before finalizing a master facility assessment report for Elko County School District.

The group held in-person feedback sessions during the week of Sept. 19, and will now allow those who were unable to attend to provide feedback through an online survey. This survey will contain the same questions asked in the in-person community meetings.

The assessment results of building condition, educational adequacy, grounds condition, and technology readiness at each ECSD school site is also available for viewing.

To view the assessment results and provide feedback, visit https://www.ecsdnv.net/ECSD-Facilities-Feedback.

The results from public input will be tabulated to guide the long-range planning.