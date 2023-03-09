ELKO – Elko County school trustees are considering a new policy that would allow release time for high school students for off-campus religious instruction, work internships, community service or dual credit classes.

Although the policy push came from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to allow students to leave school for religious instruction during an elective period instead of attending early morning instruction before school starts, it will cover more than religious education.

“The policy being proposed will cover all sorts of release time,” said Superintendent Clayton Anderson.

The school board discussed the proposal on its first reading March 6, but won’t vote on it until the second reading under a recent change in procedures that calls for two readings unless there is a time issue for fast action.

Anderson said he has already seen the need for a couple of changes in the time-release policy, such as providing “some sort of accountability” and changing the distance requirement that was only a quarter of a mile in the draft.

“No one will be able to do anything,” he said. “We want to retool that.”

Anderson said in a March 8 email that the LDS church tried to “pitch” release time before COVID-19 but not to the school board, and that approach went away in the pandemic.

“Then they brought it back now for reconsideration and are noting that our four-day change, specifically eliminating the block schedule, provides the structure for a good fit for the religious portion to not disrupt the school day,” Anderson wrote.

The proposal will be back on the agenda March 14 for possible action.

Quinn Westmoreland of the Church said in public comment Tuesday that “we are politely petitioning this board to consider ... allowing us to have this religious education as part of the school elective program. It will not be a burden on the school in any shape or form.”

He focused on the church’s Spring Creek location, stating that 106 students there are currently enrolled in the religious instruction program.

“We would like to start with Spring Creek and allow the district to see how it works, and go from there,” Westmoreland said.

Anderson said students who use release time would do so in place of an elective class, and the school district has built “wiggle room” in credit, so the release time would be doable.

Also speaking in public comment, Aaron Fisher, a school psychologist, said the four-day schedule would have an impact on teen-agers’ sleep, and he urged the board to adopt the policy as one solution “to help our students get more sleep.”

Travis Gerber, an Elko County commissioner speaking as an LDS seminary teacher, said students now attend religious instruction from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and he supported the release-time program.

He said the seminary and “any religious program that wants to use this time” would benefit and strengthen students.

The district currently has no release-time policy.

The draft policy states that students in the district “may be released during regular instruction time to engage in private, dual credit, or other off-campus instruction, including, but not limited to, religious instruction as permitted by law.”

Requests would have to be authorized by parents or guardians and receive school administrator approval.

“Administrators at each high school may release students to pursue credible employment, community service, internship, volunteer or religious instruction opportunities,” the policy states.

Employment, community service, internship or volunteer opportunities would be only for juniors and seniors who are already on track for required credits for graduation, but religious education would be allowed for all high school students.

Parents or guardians must be responsible for transportation to off-campus sites, according to the policy.

Trustee Jeff Durham said the mileage requirement can be struck from the policy because students would know when they must be back at school. Trustee Matt McCarty said he wanted to be sure any distance requirement wouldn’t be discriminatory.

He said that although LDS is leading the time-release charge, “this is not an endorsement of that church.”

Additionally, McCarty said people had contacted him concerned about the religion education element in public schools, but he said a legal opinion shows that programs are legal if they don’t establish a religion.

Trustee Brooke Ballard said a report of attendance would be important for any students on time release.

Anderson said administrators will be charged with the “veracity of requests.”

Trustee Dr. Joshua Byers said he wants to be sure the school district isn’t under any financial obligation with the release-time, and he said that while the LDS church was spearheading the policy, it could benefit his church, too.

Westmoreland said the LDS church would be fully funding religious education for its students.