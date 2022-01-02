Elko school district looks ahead to 2022

ELKO – The Elko County School District is planning to move on with reduced capital projects for the next two years following the defeat of the school bond in December, having an eye on repairing relationships damaged in the past two years.

Jeff Zander, who passed the torch to Clayton "CJ" Anderson as interim superintendent on Dec. 21, said the district would work on reconfiguring maintenance projects with reduced funding in the coming year but is looking ahead to the 2024 election.

In the meantime, the community needs a break from two elections within 13 months seeking to pass the 75-cent Pay-As-You-Go and 50-cent school bond, Zander said.

It's the conclusion to a year that included three interim superintendents and four school board appointees after one superintendent resigned in June and five trustees resigned in August.

Anderson, who was appointed a couple of hours before the election results came in, said he had mixed emotions that night, adding it was "counterproductive" to find someone to blame for the school bond defeat.

"I don't see any sense in doing that," he said. "I'm very much a 'whatever the situation is in front of us, let's tackle that and let's move forward' [type of person]. That's my mentality with most things."

Looking ahead, Anderson said there would be "inevitable challenges to our budget because of that bond failing."

"For anyone who thinks that the bond not passing isn't going to have some budgetary impact negatively on our school district, there's some misinformation there," Anderson explained. "There are inevitable impacts that we are going to have to deal with."

For example, the district has to consider the lifespans of heating and cooling systems at school buildings district-wide, which is difficult to project accurately.

"There is no knowing when an HVAC system is done and has to be replaced," he said. "We can say in five years we're going to need to replace this one at this school. Maybe it's fine for seven years, but in two years, it dies and has to be replaced."

The school district won't "go belly up" with the defeat of the school bond, Anderson continued. "But it means there will have to be a lot of considerations, restructuring, projecting and reorganization of priorities because there are going to be physical, site-safety needs that will have to be addressed. Without a capital improvement funding source coming through, those funds will have to come from other sources."

The Construction and Finance Departments include "many smart people, excellent people" who Anderson said had his confidence that they would work through those situations.

Anderson said his outlook for the district in the coming year was optimistic despite the bond's defeat. "We're not going to let a bond being voted down stop us from moving forward [and doing] what's best for kids."

He added that the new school board would develop its goals, objectives, and values over the next few months.

"That's a new dynamic. It's a new family on the board, and they have to figure out what their family values are, so to speak, and what they want to accomplish. That's not a quick, hour-long meeting where you figure that out. It takes some searching, analysis and workshops."

As the former Director of School Improvement, Anderson worked with schools on their individual performance plans. Next year, the district will be preparing for a county-wide performance plan involving the board, Central Office staff, teachers, employees and communities.

"We want to know what our values and objectives are because as we approach that new district performance process, we want to have those things lined up, so we know what we're working toward," he said.

Entering the New Year, Anderson said it is an opportunity for the school district to embark on a fresh start "with new people, new ideas and new challenges so we can accurately reflect on what we think a three-year or a five-year future looks like for the district."

Anderson said he is aware the district needs to regain trust and repair relationships and that there is a "disconnect between what our schools experience and what perceptions are from people outside of the schools and in our community."

The past year "demonstrates that the trust isn't as strong as we thought it was and as we hoped it would be."

He cited "misinterpretation, misunderstanding and a breakdown of communication" that have clouded positive elements taking place in the classroom.

"I know how much good is going on in our schools," Anderson said. "To think that other people don't know about those things, that's something we have to do better. If there has been a failure, it has been not being loud enough about how much good is going on."

"There's a lot of talk about transparency, and we strive to be transparent in all we do," he explained. "The opposite of transparency is opaque, and it means, for some people, hiding things. I can safely say from my own perspective I have nothing to hide, and we [the school district] have nothing to hide."

After serving as principal of Wells Combined Schools for two years, Anderson says he still feels connected with his former staff and students. He has also started building relationships at other schools he visited throughout the district as director of school improvement.

"We care very much about our children, about your children and everyone's children," he said. "These are our kids."

Overall, Anderson said his goal is for students "to succeed in how they want to succeed. They have their visions and dreams of what they want to accomplish. My goal isn't to make them fit into a box. It is to help them succeed with whatever resource I can be to make that happen."

