Elko school district mourns loss

ELKO – The Elko County School District is mourning the passing of Director of Fiscal Services Jerri Norton.
Norton, who served the school district for seven years, died Monday. Her death was announced at Tuesday night’s school board meeting by trustee Teresa Dastrup, who offered her “condolences to her family and loved ones as they mourn her passing and celebrate her legacy.”
Dastrup recalled Norton’s ability to explain the financial matters of the school district as needed.
“I always appreciated Jerri’s willingness to break things down and give clarity to my questions regarding the financial dealings of the district,” Dastrup said Wednesday. “Her knowledge was extensive, and she will be greatly missed.”
Many throughout Central Office agreed that Norton’s financial expertise was extraordinary, including Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson, who called Norton “a highly valued member of the District team. Her knowledge of public finance was remarkable, and her commitment to her work on behalf of the children of Elko County was exceptional.”
“Jerri will be greatly missed by her Elko County School District family,” Robinson continued.
Norton’s co-workers also noted her diligence in her work and her ability to spot an error within large spreadsheets immediately.
“Jerri was a careful and caring manager of finances,” wrote one employee. “Her catchphrase was: ‘It is our responsibility to be a good steward of public funds.’”
They also called her a “mentor” and a “teacher” who was ready to drop everything and help at a moment’s notice.
Norton was also known for her collection of M&M candy dispensers and the love she had for her grandchildren, whose pictures were displayed throughout her office.
Former Superintendent Jeff Zander paid tribute to Norton, who joined Central Office in 2014, as “an invaluable team member in the management of the district’s financial operations. Her contributions in the areas of financial policy development and comprehensive financial reporting were exceptional.”
“Jerri’s passion to provide for our students and the community was admirable,” Zander continued. “She will be missed as a colleague and a friend.”
Norton died in Utah after being hospitalized for a couple of weeks, Zander said.