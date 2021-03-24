Elko school district mourns loss

ELKO – The Elko County School District is mourning the passing of Director of Fiscal Services Jerri Norton.

Norton, who served the school district for seven years, died Monday. Her death was announced at Tuesday night’s school board meeting by trustee Teresa Dastrup, who offered her “condolences to her family and loved ones as they mourn her passing and celebrate her legacy.”

Dastrup recalled Norton’s ability to explain the financial matters of the school district as needed.

“I always appreciated Jerri’s willingness to break things down and give clarity to my questions regarding the financial dealings of the district,” Dastrup said Wednesday. “Her knowledge was extensive, and she will be greatly missed.”

Many throughout Central Office agreed that Norton’s financial expertise was extraordinary, including Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson, who called Norton “a highly valued member of the District team. Her knowledge of public finance was remarkable, and her commitment to her work on behalf of the children of Elko County was exceptional.”

“Jerri will be greatly missed by her Elko County School District family,” Robinson continued.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}