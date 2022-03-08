Elko School District names March STARS recipients

ELKO — Chris Murphy and Shannon Downey were selected as the Elko County School District March Staff, Teachers Achieving Results with Students award recipients.

Murphy is the animation and drafting instructor at Spring Creek High School and has been the advisor for the SKILLS program at the school for 28 years.

Nominated by a colleague who wished to remain anonymous, they explained Murphy has been an integral part of SCHS for many years.

“From the first year the school opened, he has worked tirelessly to build the skill of his students. Students from his class have gone on in the field to careers for which they were well prepared for in his room. Over the span that Mr. Murphy has been teaching drafting and design, the industry has undergone drastic changes, moving from paper and pencil to fully automated and computerized,” the nomination stated.

Downey is the school finance secretary at Flag View Intermediate School.

Also nominated by a colleague who would like to remain anonymous, they shared, “Shannon is always several steps ahead of us here at Flag View. She has a pleasant demeanor and is always easy to work with. She goes above and beyond for our school and the district to do what's best for students, parents, and staff. Anytime we have a question she either knows the answer or will get the answer. Shannon is fantastic and deserves to be recognized for her outstanding work ethic and integrity.”

STARS was designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate exceptional performance and commitment to the education of all students served by the district’s schools.

Each received flowers and a $50 gift certificate to Amazon, donated by LP Insurance, Print n Copy, and Elko Federal Credit Union. Flowers were donated by Tania Kump, Owner of Evergreen Flower and Gift Shop.

Community members are invited to nominate individuals. The nomination form can be found at https://www.ecsdnv.net/Human-Resources.

