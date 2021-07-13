Elko school district offers up to $3,000 in signing bonuses for bus drivers

ELKO – The Elko County School District is seeking applications to meet a shortage of full-time and part-time bus drivers that also comes with a $3,000 signing bonus.
Currently, the school district is seeking 11 new bus drivers and one mechanic. Due to the critical need for drivers, the district is offering signing bonuses made possible from federal emergency COVID-19 relief funds.
According to the federal register, the district is able to use the funds for “activities that are necessary to maintain the operation of services in local education agencies, for example, to stabilize the workforce and avoid layoffs.”
Seth Canning, the district’s transportation director, explained the district ran shorthanded last year but is hopeful to expand its department during the 2021-2022 school year.
“We need to expand because currently we are running busses at full capacity,” Canning explained.
District bus drivers are full-time employees with benefits and are paid between $18.44 and $21.47 per hour who are eligible for Nevada's Public Employees' Retirement System.
While bus drivers are considered full-time employees, Canning noted their work day is less than eight hours per day.
“Bus drivers can expect to work between 4-6 hours per day,” Canning said. “Typically, their work day runs from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. for mornings and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for afternoons.”
Bus drivers work 190 days out of the year and receive pay through the summer.
Not only does the school district need full-time drivers, but there is also a demand for part-time drivers.
“Due to recent retirements including those of coaches, we also need bus drivers for traveling clubs and teams,” he added.
Part-time drivers receive $18.44 per hour and additional pay for mileage and hours on stand-by for afterschool activities assigned to their route.
The district also offers on-the-job CDL training and employs a staff member to administer the CDL test. Canning also explained that training would be required for the newer drivers.
“New hires will still need to complete forty hours of training even if they hold a CDL,” he said, “and new hires without CDLs can expect to complete about sixty hours of training.”
If you or someone you know is interested in applying for a bus driver position, apply by visiting the school district’s Human Resources website at ecsdnv.net/Human-Resources.