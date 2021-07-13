Elko school district offers up to $3,000 in signing bonuses for bus drivers

ELKO – The Elko County School District is seeking applications to meet a shortage of full-time and part-time bus drivers that also comes with a $3,000 signing bonus.

Currently, the school district is seeking 11 new bus drivers and one mechanic. Due to the critical need for drivers, the district is offering signing bonuses made possible from federal emergency COVID-19 relief funds.

According to the federal register, the district is able to use the funds for “activities that are necessary to maintain the operation of services in local education agencies, for example, to stabilize the workforce and avoid layoffs.”

Seth Canning, the district’s transportation director, explained the district ran shorthanded last year but is hopeful to expand its department during the 2021-2022 school year.

“We need to expand because currently we are running busses at full capacity,” Canning explained.

District bus drivers are full-time employees with benefits and are paid between $18.44 and $21.47 per hour who are eligible for Nevada's Public Employees' Retirement System.

While bus drivers are considered full-time employees, Canning noted their work day is less than eight hours per day.

