Elko school district revises 1987 policy covering book complaints

ELKO – Elko County School District Board of Trustees has updated the district’s policy on library books and textbooks to reflect state statutes and to outline the steps for handling concerns about the content of reading materials.

The administration developed the revised policy after parent Thomas Gunter suggested in June that the district review the 1987 document, and Superintendent Clayton Anderson said the review led to “a bunch of changes,” mostly inserting language “straight out” of state statutes.

The policy spells out options for parental concerns that could begin with a parent asking that their child not be allowed to read a certain book and the chain of actions that could follow, beginning with the teacher, then the principal, then directors of instruction and finally, the school board.

Book challenges have been rare for the school district, however, and a statement from the school district on Aug. 30 states that “it is Elko County School District’s understanding that no books in the recent past, or past five years, have been removed under the old policy.”

There were a couple of issues that made the news in 2005 and 2010, however, according to Elko Daily Free Press archives.

The school district found problems with new history textbooks back in 2010 that included grammatical errors, editorializing and issues on how race and gender were presented in the text. And a parent challenged the novel “I Am the Cheese” in 2005, but a nine-member committee decided the book was appropriate for seventh grade.

Gunter told the school board on Aug. 23 that he supported the revisions, stating that “for our country and our society we have to ensure our youth and our future have access to information” that will make them better citizens.

Brent Kelly, a school board candidate and parent, protested the policy, however, stating that the focus should be on reading, writing and civics and as a parent he had an issue with LBGTQ provisions that could be “opening a can of worms.”

He said education involving that issue should be left to parents, and he said the policy was “playing with fire.”

The new policy says that “instructional materials shall be chosen for values of interest and enlightenment of all students in the district. Instructional materials shall not be excluded because of the author’s race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, disability, age, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other category protected by applicable state or federal law.”

The board president, Teresa Dastrup, said that with the new policy “it is actually easier to challenge” reading material, and she said parents know their children will be exposed to things they don’t want them to see or hear so they should take responsibility at home to explain issues.

Even though Kelly’s concerns were about LBGTQ issues, she told him that someone could protest over having a copy of the Bible in a school library, as well, so the new policy “is a protection for all.”

Trustee Jeff Durham agreed it can be “scary out there” because of all that children are exposed to in current times, and he agreed parents need to teach their children and the district needs a fair policy.

Trustee Dr. Joshua Byers said there are school librarians to rely upon and the review committees to handle concerns.

“We are just updating policy, rather than sticking our head in the sand,” he said.

Under the new policy, any parent wishing to challenge the use of materials must make such a request in writing on the public complaint form available on the school district’s website before the next steps can begin, and the challenges will be considered by a library media committee chaired by the appropriate director of instruction.

The committee will include at least one teacher, librarian, school administrator, student (as deemed appropriate) and parent, and the committee’s decision will be final except that an appeal in writing may be made through the superintendent to the school board a definitive decision, according to the policy.

Regarding textbooks, Anderson said the district must pick them from a list approved by the Nevada Department of Education.

Trustee Matt McCarty said he would like to see the board vote on the policy before school begins, and the board unanimously agreed to approve the revised policy.

The revised policy additionally states that “the Elko County School District Board of Trustees, though it is finally responsible for all purchases, recognizes the right of students to have access to many different types of instructional materials.

“The Board of Trustees also recognizes that it is the right and responsibility of teachers and administrators to select instructional materials which are carefully balanced to include various points of view,” the policy continues, stating that instructional materials include textbooks, library books and materials, films and other audiovisual materials that are budgeted for, supplied and controlled on a districtwide basis.

According to the revised policy, the directors of instruction, under the supervision of the superintendent, have the “overall responsibility for administering the districtwide instructional materials program,” and that “every effort will be made to provide materials that present all points of view concerning the problems and issues of our times, international, national and local.”

Additionally, the policy says that books or other materials of “sound factual authority shall not be proscribed or removed from library shelves or classrooms because of partisan or doctrinal approval or disapproval,” and “censorship requests shall be challenged in order to maintain the school’s responsibility to provide information and enlightenment.”

The guidelines for dealing with censorship requests also say that “no parent or group of parents has the right to determine the instructional materials for students other than their own children.”