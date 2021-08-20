Elko school superintendent candidate interviewed

One of the things I think is important in this business is to have some humility to take time to listen …. I think that your staff need to trust you, and what I think that means is you have to be competent in your staff. This guy has been there, and done it, he’s competent, makes good decisions, and has integrity and has a work ethic and I want to be like him or her. My relationship with the principal would be one of the supervisors, that’s part of it. The other part is to be a mentor and help them to become maybe a superintendent one day, a central office worker, or just a better principal.

Q: Other than Covid, what’s the next biggest challenge facing the Elko County School District and how would you address that?

A: I don’t have enough information to tell you what that might be… I would like Elko to be that school on the hill where every rural school in the state of Nevada wants to be just like Elko. What are the things that people look at that make them want to be a teacher, student or administrator or somebody who lives in the community?

When I was the military, one of the things we were evaluated on was the morale of the organization. In my second career, the quality of a teacher work life, morale is absolutely essential. If the morale is there, if they’re having success in the classroom, if all those things are being taken care of, they want to be there, they want to work long hours, they want to go the extra mile to do whatever they can to be part of a team. If they’re allowed to make decisions or be in charge of the classroom, these are the things that will increase the quality of teacher life. The biggest thing, of course is that the student is learning.

