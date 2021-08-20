Elko school superintendent candidate interviewed

ELKO – How closely related are military and education backgrounds?
Esmeralda County School District Superintendent Dr. M. Neil Terhune, a veteran of both fields, described his experiences Wednesday to the Elko County Board of Trustees as they seek to fill the vacant position of superintendent of Elko County schools.
The interview lasted about an hour and was attended by a dozen people, including three board members who resigned the following day.
A 22-year education veteran and a 24-year military veteran, Terhune answered questions about educational leadership that blended with his experiences in the U.S. Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam War, and in the U.S. Army.
The board members included board president Teresa Dastrup and former trustees Luc Gerber and Robert Leonhardt, who interviewed Terhune in-person.
Trustee Ira Wines and former trustee Candace Wines appeared via Zoom.
Terhune opened the interview with a joke about his age to explain why he is vying for the position.
“I don’t want to retire and I want to still be relevant in my life. I’m still young. I’m 68 years old, or young. If that’s too young for this job, please let me know,” he said.
Terhune said leadership has directed his life since he was 19, serving six years in the U.S. Marine Corps, part of that in Vietnam where he was given a command.
His military background also includes serving 16 years in the U.S. Army and four years in the National Guard, retiring as a major.
Retirement is not in Terhune’s plans because leadership “has become a habit.”
“I’m addicted to being part of an organization and helping that organization moving along, and help it be better. That has been my whole life and I’m not ready to give it up right now.”
Terhune began his education career in 1978, graduating from Southeast Missouri State University with a Bachelors degree in education. He went on to earn a master’s of science degree and a doctorate in education leadership, the latter from Montana State University in 2006.
Currently he is studying for a second master’s degree in professional writing at Liberty University.
According to his resume, he served as a principal at three schools between 1997 and 2002. From 2002 to 2021, Terhune has led five school districts, with student populations varying between 600 and 2,000.
At a school district in Rawlins, Wyoming, he built a $40 million consolidated elementary school and “led a $26 million bond passage for a new high school.”
For four months in 2016 he was a superintendent in South Dakota, but that ended due to medial reasons “which have since been resolved.”
Terhune disclosed to the board during the interview he had back issues and sometimes uses a hearing aid.
Before arriving in Esmeralda County in 2017, he was the vice principal of Marty Indian School in South Dakota. Terhune also developed a Junior ROTC program in Poplar Bluff, Missouri and served as the senior Army instructor for three years
Terhune said he and his wife have lived in Spring Creek for two years. He commutes to Esmeralda County each week, where the district operates four days a week.
A year ago, Terhune was one of four finalists selected for an interview by the school board that included Dr. Michele Robinson, who was eventually appointed as Elko superintendent.
He said he has been keeping up with school board meetings and was interested in applying again for the superintendent position when it became available.
“When this came open -- I’m strong, healthy, I still feel relevant, so why not,” Terhune said. “See if the district can use me. Maybe I can help them steady the ship.”
At the conclusion of the interview, Terhune told the board if he is selected, there is a principal who has been trained to take his place as superintendent in Esmeralda County.
“We’re not leaving anyone holding the bag and I’m not hurting any of our children over there,” he said.
To watch the full interview and make comments, click the link here.
Below are excerpts from the interview
Q: Why do you believe you are the right person to lead the Elko County School District during this unusual time?
A: I think I’m a good fit for about any school district because of my background experience … I’ve been a superintendent for 20 consecutive years, 22 years a successful superintendent. I’ve got a wonderful job right now, where I’ve got great support from the board and my staff and I, we love each other. We’re a family and I’d like to see that here.
Q: What does a board-superintendent relationship look like and how will you build that relationship?
A: The board are the approvers and the superintendent and the administration are the doers. Part of the superintendent’s job is to help the board govern. I do that by offering recommendations for policies for you to review, offer a budget for you to review, offer you curriculum for you to review, and talk about and prioritize capital projects. I will have one foot in governance with you, and you’ll probably, occasionally, have one foot in the doer part of it. I know from time to time, boards will assign members to go forward and work on a particular issue, like negotiations. And then they become more doers than approvers.
Normally, when I start out in a new district, I sit down with a board member individually and ask them what’s on their mind, what ‘s important to them, what they expect of me. And I’m careful when I do that, not to get a quorum decision on anything, I basically talk generally. Then we go forward. I know that board-superintendent relationships develop over time.
There will be some training, learning how Elko County does it, there will be a learning curve there. I’m fine with that, there always is.
Q: How can you improve the trust and relationships between teachers and administration/Central Office? And what will you do to protect those teachers?
A: … So we have to have a little humility as administrators …. That would be the way I would help [teachers], by getting information from somebody who is the subject-matter expert that I was not and then help them with that.
I stick to the same concept of making sure administrators are trained properly and then allowing them to make decisions. On the other hand, there has to be some management in place. Leadership is you and I encouraging, inspiring and providing resources from a strategic level. I have a responsibility to monitor the management, for example, of the business office or for a principal. I have to monitor and manage those responsibilities and help wherever I can.
We should never be unkind to each other. The professional learning community’s model is the best if you are adhering to its principals. If you’re a professional, you’re like a doctor or a lawyer or a dentist, so as educators and board members we are professionals, so we should act like that. We are also learning, and that doesn’t just understand that sometimes we’re going to get it wrong. We should just say it, apologize and go forward, and we should be a community. When you become a professional learning community – that is different than practicing learning principals – [it] means to internalize those principals until that’s just the way you think, act and you conduct business with each other. When you’ve reached that point, then you don’t have the issues you just talked about, so I would really emphasize the professional learning community’s model to get to the question you asked.
Q: We will hold a special election later this year to ask the county to continue to fund capital improvement needs. What do you see as your part in educating the communities about these needs and future needs?
A: I can tell you what my role has been in the past. I’ve been on the radio, social media, website, knocking on doors, trying to get people to vote. I will tell you the success that I’ve had in the past with bonds, especially a $30 million bond, was to get somebody in the community that everybody looked up to and respected and was willing to step up and be the person to tell everybody it was the right thing to do. It wasn’t an educator, it was a bank president. Then I brought my staff and we brought other community members together to help him as the person out front, and we would do the grunt work behind him.
The reason we were able to pass that $30 million bond is because we included a community swimming pool that the school used for competition …. You’ve got to look for ways to make it palatable.
Q: In your experience, what are the indicators for a successful school district?
A: … I do not believe in comparing children to children, or classes to classes, or schools to schools, or districts to districts, or state to state. That is just wrong in education. Absolutely wrong. Our Creator allows each of us to be special, unique in our own way and that is especially true of our children. Let’s leave competition out there on the soccer field and the football field. I’m as big for that as anyone else, it’s good, but not in the classroom. A child learns at their level and we need to make sure they’re being their very best self when it comes that learning environment.
In my judgement … let’s have goals we ascribe to. Let me suggest something to you. If I’m selected, I’m not going to come in and overturn the apple cart and try to make a mirror image of Dr. Terhune. There’s a reason you are where you are right now and I have to find out why ….
Q: How would you describe your leadership style and how would you use that style to bridge gaps between central administration, principals and teachers?
One of the things I think is important in this business is to have some humility to take time to listen …. I think that your staff need to trust you, and what I think that means is you have to be competent in your staff. This guy has been there, and done it, he’s competent, makes good decisions, and has integrity and has a work ethic and I want to be like him or her. My relationship with the principal would be one of the supervisors, that’s part of it. The other part is to be a mentor and help them to become maybe a superintendent one day, a central office worker, or just a better principal.
Q: Other than Covid, what’s the next biggest challenge facing the Elko County School District and how would you address that?
A: I don’t have enough information to tell you what that might be… I would like Elko to be that school on the hill where every rural school in the state of Nevada wants to be just like Elko. What are the things that people look at that make them want to be a teacher, student or administrator or somebody who lives in the community?
When I was the military, one of the things we were evaluated on was the morale of the organization. In my second career, the quality of a teacher work life, morale is absolutely essential. If the morale is there, if they’re having success in the classroom, if all those things are being taken care of, they want to be there, they want to work long hours, they want to go the extra mile to do whatever they can to be part of a team. If they’re allowed to make decisions or be in charge of the classroom, these are the things that will increase the quality of teacher life. The biggest thing, of course is that the student is learning.