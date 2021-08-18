Elko school superintendent candidate withdraws, only one left

ELKO – An applicant for superintendent of Elko County School District withdrew Tuesday night, one day before the school board was set to interview him and another candidate for the vacant position.
Local teacher Kenneth Demick announced his withdrawal in an email to the Elko Daily Free Press, citing “many aggressive, mean-spirited online communications” he received after an online article listed him and Dr. M. Neil Terhune as the two candidates for the position.
School board president Teresa Dastrup corroborated Demick’s statement and said she was “saddened” by the development.
According to Dastrup, seven candidates applied after the job was advertised in Nevada, other Western states and the Midwest. The annual salary ranges up to $180,000.
ELKO – Two Nevada residents are vying to fill the Elko County School District’s vacant superintendent position.
School board members received their applications on July 27. Then-board president Jim Cooney instructed them to request which candidates to interview, with the majority of requests guiding the selection of the finalists.
Dastrup said four applicants were selected, but two of them withdrew over the past couple of weeks. Demick was the third one to drop out of the selection process late Tuesday.
Dastrup told the Elko Daily that the trend of negativity sparked by the pandemic seemed to be whittling down the candidates.
“The worst – and lingering – outcome of Covid is the division of our communities,” she said. “It is sad to see what is happening to our communities.”
Public unrest has been building since last year when schools were closed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. A year ago, parents and teachers voiced their concerns and fears to the school board when the district grappled with choosing one of three reopening plans. The board first approved a hybrid plan before reversing their decision and implementing distance learning for the first nine weeks of the school year.
More debate and discussion continued as school administrators transitioned into hybrid instruction before reopening to in-person instruction by the end of the year.
Since May, parents, students, teachers and community members have expressed their thoughts on mask mandates and possible vaccine requirements during public comment at school board meetings. Most of the speakers have asked the school district to support parental choice in Covid-19 mitigation mandates and protocols.
ELKO – School board trustees finalized the reopening plan that gave parents and students the choice to wear masks at school Tuesday night.
“I think people are concerned but frustrated,” Dastrup said. “They want to see change, but we’re going about it the wrong way. Attacking people at a local level is not the right way. If you want change, let’s look at where the change needs to happen. We need to lobby and communicate with the governor.”
Dastrup went on to describe her thoughts on how division has torn apart the community and suggested individuals lobby Gov. Steve Sisolak to remove or to relax mandates instead of “attacking their local representatives who have to follow the law.”
“We need to have people focus their energy on sharing their message with our governor and doing so in a constructive way," Dastrup said, "not in an abusive or aggressive manner that is going to get them labeled as aggressors and not as concerned citizens that would like to see change.”
On Aug. 4, Sisolak affirmed school mask mandates for Clark and Washoe counties but said smaller districts could set their own policies. That same day, Elko County Commissioners voted unanimously to reject Sisolak's broader face mask requirement for indoor, public places.
On Aug. 10, the school board voted 5-2 for a reopening plan that said "masks will be optional for all students and staff unless an outbreak is determined by local public health authorities.”
The last remaining candidate for superintendent, Terhune, is expected to be interviewed Wednesday afternoon by the Board of Trustees.