Elko school superintendent candidate withdraws, only one left

“The worst – and lingering – outcome of Covid is the division of our communities,” she said. “It is sad to see what is happening to our communities.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Public unrest has been building since last year when schools were closed at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. A year ago, parents and teachers voiced their concerns and fears to the school board when the district grappled with choosing one of three reopening plans. The board first approved a hybrid plan before reversing their decision and implementing distance learning for the first nine weeks of the school year.

More debate and discussion continued as school administrators transitioned into hybrid instruction before reopening to in-person instruction by the end of the year.

Since May, parents, students, teachers and community members have expressed their thoughts on mask mandates and possible vaccine requirements during public comment at school board meetings. Most of the speakers have asked the school district to support parental choice in Covid-19 mitigation mandates and protocols.

School board: 'Masks optional' ELKO – School board trustees finalized the reopening plan that gave parents and students the choice to wear masks at school Tuesday night.