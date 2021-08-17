Elko school superintendent interviews set for Wednesday

ELKO – Two Nevada residents are vying to fill the Elko County School District’s vacant superintendent position.
Kenneth Demick, an alternative teacher at Spring Creek High School, and Dr. M. Neil Terhune, the current Esmeralda County School District superintendent, will be interviewed by school board trustees at 4 p.m. Wednesday during a special board meeting.
Demick has worked as lead manager, instructor and trainer at the Jan Evans Detention Center, a truancy intervention specialist for the Washoe County School District, and helped implement the Beacon Academy of Nevada sponsored by the Nevada Department of Education.
Currently, Demick is the lead teacher for alternative education at SCHS, working with students on credit recovery and administration to identify substance abuse and behavioral concerns. He is also a member of the Northeastern Nevada Officials Association and has previously served as a board member of the Sierra Association of Foster Families.
Terhune, a former candidate for Elko school superintendent in 2020, has served as superintendent at four schools in Montana, Wyoming, New Mexico and South Dakota, becoming the superintendent of the Esmeralda County School District in 2017.
In addition to serving as principal at four schools, Terhune also served 20 years active duty in the U.S. Army and four years reserve from 1970 to 1994. After retirement, he implemented a Junior ROTC program in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Candidate interviews will be posted on the Elko County School District website for public comment and questions.
On Monday, the school board will convene in a special board meeting to review the public comments. They will vote to appoint a candidate at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
The interviews are six days after Deputy Superintendent Mike Smith stepped back from acting superintendent duties on Aug. 12.
Smith was appointed to fill in one week after the sudden resignation of Dr. Michele Robinson on June 22, who was appointed in May 2020.
Robinson and Terhune were among the four candidates out of a nationwide search to replace outgoing Superintendent Todd Pehrson.
The school board also saw two trustees, Jim Cooney and Brian Zeiszler, resign on Aug. 12.
According to trustee and board president Teresa Dastrup, the five remaining trustees comprise a quorum to select and appoint the new superintendent next week.
A date has not yet been set to advertise for candidates seeking an appointment for the two vacant board seats. The appointees will serve the remaining five months of the year.
The school district will again seek candidates to serve after Jan. 1 until new board members are elected in the 2022 election.