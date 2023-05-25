Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ELKO – Clayton Anderson has scored well on his evaluation by his bosses -- Elko County School District trustees -- so he will continue as the district’s superintendent under his current two-year contract approved last year, armed with suggestions from trustees.

“I think we’re going to keep you on. I don’t see any red flags,” the board’s president, Teresa Dastrup, said after tabulation of Anderson’s scores that showed an overall average of 4.04 out of the high of 5.

The scores included 3.94 for the relationship with the board category, 4.0 for administration of the district, 4.09 for community relations, and 4.04 for the educational leadership category.

Anderson’s contract approved in April 2022 calls for an annual evaluation, and that contract entitles him to a $10,000 bonus if he has a satisfactory evaluation. The contract for Anderson, who was interim superintendent from December 2021 to April 2022, also provides him with an annual salary of $175,000 and a 3% pay hike after a satisfactory evaluation.

Trustees voted May 23 to accept the evaluation.

“I know you have lots and lots of potential to bring the district forward,” Dastrup told Anderson. “I feel you are very actively involved in the schools and people know who you are. You are actively working to give our district direction with your team.”

Dastrup told Anderson that one area of improvement would be for him to give more attention to the budget because “we’ve got some pretty crazy numbers to crunch, so we’re going to have to figure things out.”

Trustee Susan Neal said Anderson “makes great efforts” to attend school events, delegates duties, and has increased parental involvement but she urged him to increase his attention to the budget to be sure money is allocated where most effective.

Chief Financial Officer Julie Davis warned trustees that the ending general fund balance in the final budget is less than 4% of expenditures but will go up to 5%, or $5.89 million, if special education funding of $4.8 million comes through from the state. The ending fund balance for the final general fund without the special education funds is only $1.09 million.

General fund expenditures total $115.54 million.

In her May 23 budget presentation, she warned that if the district can’t meet expenses the State of Nevada will take over, and trustees agreed that Anderson should send a plan of action to the state. State statute requires a district with an ending fund balance that has declined for three straight years to submit a written explanation.

Trustee Jeff Durham told Anderson “I am happy with what you are doing, and we are lucky to have you,” and he said he would echo much of what Anderson said in his self-evaluation. “I feel you were very open and honest with that.”

Anderson’s scores in his self-evaluation weren’t included in the board scores, but he gave himself a 3 for the subcategory of seeking board input and being responsive to the concerns of board members but a 5 for responding to issues in a timely manner and a 5 for treating personnel with respect and impartiality, to name a couple of categories.

His self-evaluation scores for each of the categories were: relationship with board, 4; administration of district, 4.2; community relations, 4; and educational leadership, 4.

“I’ve seen improvements in the district in almost every category,” said Trustee Dr. Joshua Byers, who told the others he has talked with people -- parents, patients in his chiropractic practice and school staff -- and the majority had heard of Anderson.

“I really appreciate all that you are doing,” Byers said.

Trustee Brooke Ballard said that she has only been on the board five months, but “I think you are doing a great job.” She said he was looking forward to the work to be done on the board’s strategic plan and goals. Trustees and staff have worked on the plan and goal in workshops in gatherings prior to the last couple of regular board sessions.

The other new trustee, Adriana Lara, told Anderson that “I see you working hard, and anytime I have a question, you answer my question,” also praising him for his “good attitude.”

Trustee Matt McCarty sent his grades and comments since he couldn’t attend, and he praised Anderson for his attention to updating and interpreting school polices and his attendance at events.

He also urged Anderson to “have a more direct approach to reducing expenses,” and he said he didn’t have enough information to provide grades in some categories. Durham had said that, as well. There were some categories in the evaluation form where trustees put “don’t know.”