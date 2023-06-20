ELKO – Site administrators in the Elko County School District now have a bargaining agreement, so school trustees are looking at a policy change to only cover the administrative positions that don’t fall under that agreement.

Elko County School Site Administration Association’s first bargaining agreement received board approval last month, and ECSD Superintendent Clayton Anderson said there already was an association but not a bargaining agreement.

“So, we cut out of the policy all that was specific to bargaining for site administrators,” he said.

That bargaining agreement expires on June 30, 2023, however, according to the document. Anderson said the site administrators will be timing future agreements with those reached by the teachers and support staff associations.

Teachers and support staff have two-year collective bargaining agreements, and those agreements should be coming up for approval “in a few weeks,” he said.

The policy that had its first reading on June 13 spells out a salary formula that uses a responsibility index, years of employment, level of education from a bachelor’s degree to a doctorate degree and days worked per year plus a daily rate of $455.33 for the days of work required in their contracts.

For example, directors are required to work 261 days a year, while teachers are required by contract to work 180 days a year, Anderson said.

For the superintendent, deputy superintendent, assistant superintendent, director and coordinator positions, the new policy also states that salary is “to be negotiated.” The superintendent’s pay will be negotiated with the school board and the others negotiated with the superintendent.

“That part is not new,” Anderson said, but the ratio numbers to be used in negotiations changed. Negotiations still must include the formula outlined in the policy, too.

The board’s agenda stated that the recently certified negotiated agreement with the site administrators’ association “provides for the majority of what is crossed off” in the proposed new policy geared only to administrators who aren’t principals or vice principals.

The information in the agenda also says that role ratios for director positions have expanded to allow directors the opportunity to negotiate salary increases.

Additionally, the policy time requirements are changed from days to hours because of the move to a four-day week.

The policy also covers vacations for administrators and that is based on months of service from the first day through 20 years of service. They get 1.667 days of annual leave for each month through the 20 years and 2.083 days for each month after that time.

They can also accumulate and reserve up to 40 hours of leave per year, with a maximum of 480 hours.

The superintendent may be employed for an initial term not to exceed four years, but the other administrators will be employed on a 12-month duration, according to the policy that will come back to the school board for passage, probably at the June 27 meeting.