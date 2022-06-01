Elko schools begin extra safety steps

ELKO — Elko County School District is beginning additional safety measures for the remainder of this school year in response to an uptick of copycat threats of violence across the country. School ends June 10.

Beginning June 1, schools are keeping exterior doors locked throughout the school day, after students arrive.

“After morning arrival procedures are completed, school staff will be securing all exterior doors at their campuses for the remainder of the school day,” said Superintendent Clayton Anderson. “This will look different at each site based on the function and layout of the campuses.”

In addition to the school resource officers present at schools every day, local law enforcement agencies are assisting in increasing law enforcement presence at schools for the remainder of the school year, according to the announcement.

Schools will also have a procedure specific to their site that will direct how they receive visitors on their campus.

The procedures and added safety measures come after the district was made aware of a possible threat of violence over the Memorial Day weekend.

“Individuals reported a threat of violence which was circulating on social media. School resource officers were able to immediately investigate the threat and make an arrest,” said Anderson. “The notification sent to parents on 5-30-22 was sent with the intention to notify parents of a threat of violence which had been resolved to help dispel any rumors or concerns.”

ECSD stated that it continues to work very closely with Elko County school resource officers, the Elko County Sheriff’s Office, and Elko Police Department in order to ensure schools are safe and reports of suspicious social media posts are promptly addressed.

ECSD also stated in an email that “conversations will continue in the coming days and weeks as we plan for students and staff to be on campus for summer school, the extended school year, as well as next school year, which begins Aug. 29.”

The district said a key component of safety and security at the schools is individuals reporting to law enforcement anything they hear or see that is a concern, or via the anonymous reporting system, SafeVoice. All ECSD schools have access to SafeVoice to report safety concerns 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

School officials understand the safety messages are unsettling, but they believe it is the district’s responsibility to communicate the ongoing efforts and resources available to students, staff and community, the announcement says.

Should families need further information, they may contact their school or the central district office at 775-738-5196.

