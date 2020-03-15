Elko schools closed until April 13

ELKO – Superintendent Todd Pehrson reported Sunday afternoon that Elko County Schools will be closed until at least April 13.

Pehrson’s announcement followed an order from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak that schools be closed until at least April 6.

Pehrson explained that Elko County’s spring break is scheduled the week of April 6-10, thus the extra week off for Elko.

“We support our Governor in making this difficult decision in the best interest of the health and safety of our students and staff,” Pehrson wrote in a note distributed Sunday to parents and staff.

“We are hopeful that students will be able return to school Monday, April 13th,” he continued. “I know this is a difficult time for all of us but as a result of the increasing number of individual cases state-wide presumptively testing for COVID-19, it now becomes necessary for us to make additional decisions to further safeguard our students, staff and community.”