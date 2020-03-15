Elko schools closed until April 13

ELKO – Superintendent Todd Pehrson reported Sunday afternoon that Elko County Schools will be closed until at least April 13.
Pehrson’s announcement followed an order from Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak that schools be closed until at least April 6.
Pehrson explained that Elko County’s spring break is scheduled the week of April 6-10, thus the extra week off for Elko.
“We support our Governor in making this difficult decision in the best interest of the health and safety of our students and staff,” Pehrson wrote in a note distributed Sunday to parents and staff.
“We are hopeful that students will be able return to school Monday, April 13th,” he continued. “I know this is a difficult time for all of us but as a result of the increasing number of individual cases state-wide presumptively testing for COVID-19, it now becomes necessary for us to make additional decisions to further safeguard our students, staff and community.”
Pehrson said that over the next few days the district will be sending out communication to schools, staff and communities with specific details on how the closure will be conducted, “including access to education through virtual means and the offering of nutrition programs for our families that may need this support. Through this process, we are committed to provide you with timely information on a regular basis, so please visit our website for updates on this situation.”
Sisolak’s announcement said the closure includes all public, private and charter schools.
“I realize this will cause hardships for our families, our students, and our school staff,” he said. “I assure you we have not reached this decision lightly.”
"Schools may not be open until the state chief medical officer evaluates a public health risk and determines it is safe for each school district to reopen,” the governor said.
In the Clark County School District, which is the fifth largest in the nation, students were expected to be on spring break from April 3-10. In the second most populous district, Washoe County, students began their two-week break on Friday.
As of Saturday, health officials had announced 21 cases of coronavirus in Nevada with 16 cases in Clark County, four in Washoe County and one in Carson City.
Meanwhile, Las Vegas has been hit hard by convention cancellations, a decline in visitation and layoffs at Strip resorts and related industries.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that many shoppers continue to stock up on food and some household supplies at supermarkets and big-box retailers.
Clark County and Las Vegas business leaders tried Sunday to calm the public’s fears as some residents keep panic shopping in the city over concerns of the coronavirus.
At a news conference Sunday, the vice president of risk management for a local trucking company said companies are pushing out more products to meet the sharp increase in demand.
County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick said people should buy up to two weeks of supplies, but not stock up for a month.
“We have many people within our community that are on a fixed income or they don’t have the ability to stock up,” Kirkpatrick said. “So we need to ensure that when they can go to the grocery store that there is product available for them.”
On Saturday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department urged citizens not to go to supermarkets and other such stores and hoard supplies like toilet paper.