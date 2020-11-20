Elko schools: COVID cases down, exclusions up

ELKO – The number of active cases of coronavirus among Elko County students and teachers decreased over the past week, but the numbers of those excluded from schools increased.

According to the Elko County School District’s dashboard, 30 students and 33 staff members were infected as of last Friday. This Friday, those numbers dropped to 18 students and 18 staff members.

The current exclusion of students rose 85% over the past week, from 276 to 508. Exclusions of staff increased from 117 to 170.

Students and staff are excluded from schools if they test positive for the virus or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

All 23 schools in the district have been impacted over the past week, according to the dashboard on the district’s website.