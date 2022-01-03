Elko schools hold off on new CDC quarantine guidelines

ELKO — The latest CDC updates to quarantines will not result in any immediate changes at Elko County schools, according to a press release from the school district on Monday.

“Elko County School District administrators have been made aware of the recent Centers for Disease Control updates to isolation and quarantine guidance for the general population,” the school district stated. “At this time, no changes apply to school settings.”

School district staff is actively working with the State health department regarding how the updated guidance impacts and applies to school settings, the press release continued. Once this guidance has been received, ECSD will provide more information to the community.

Existing state guidelines currently followed by ECSD will continue to be used for school settings until further notice. Students, teachers, and staff who have symptoms of infectious illness, such as influenza or COVID-19, should stay home to reduce the risk of COVID-19 within schools.

ECSD continues to operate schools by following mitigation efforts which help reduce the risk of a school-wide outbreak, including improving ventilation, cleaning and maintaining healthy facilities, and following contact tracing protocols in collaboration with State and local health departments.

As of Jan. 3, no schools at this time are deemed to be experiencing an outbreak.

"However, we want to remind staff and parents that based on what we experienced last year, there was another surge once the cold weather established itself and once students and staff returned from extended holiday breaks," the school district said.

Las Vegas-area schools announced last week that they would implement the new CDC guidelines, which shorten the recommended isolation time to five days if someone has no symptoms.

