Elko schools lift mask mandate for students third grade and younger

ELKO – Children in kindergarten through the third grade are no longer required to wear face masks in school, according to the Elko County School District.
Adults and students over the age of 16 who have been fully vaccinated also are not required to wear masks inside school buildings.
The district revised polices in light of the CDC easing Covid-19 mask restrictions, said Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson in a letter to the community posted on the school district’s website Tuesday.
“Working with our Elko County Public Health Officer, Dr. Bryce Putnam, we are again making modifications based on the Governor’s Directive 045 and the CDC’s recommendations relating to face coverings in public,” Robinson wrote.
Face coverings are still required for all students and adults riding on a bus or in a school district vehicle.
Robinson added that those who are vaccinated are “welcome to wear a face covering while on district grounds if they desire.”
Sisolak’s Directive 045 advises the fully vaccinated to wear a mask indoors in public settings, when gathering with large groups who may be unvaccinated, and when visiting an unvaccinated person indoors.
Across the state, some school districts are relaxing rules while others are waiting for more information.
In Lyon County, school officials announced on May 9 that students younger than 9 are no longer required to wear a face covering at school except on buses.
However, Washoe County and Carson City school districts decided to keep mask mandates in effect. Washoe County officials said they were waiting until the Nevada Department of Education issued a statement with further guidance.
The Department of Education’s Covid-19 resources webpage shows no updates have been made regarding Directive 045 as of Wednesday evening. The last post from Feb. 17 references Directive 038 that explains capacity requirements for schools returning to in-person instruction.
Within Directive 038, the face covering mandate was amended for students playing a musical instrument that required the use of their mouth, but required that all students, even those singing, had to wear a face covering.
Robinson asked parents and teachers to “please encourage your students to promote and practice kindness and good health practices – wash hands, cover their mouth when coughing and stay home when sick.”
