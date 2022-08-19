Elko schools serving up new menu this fall

ELKO – In the fast-approaching new school year, students will have new menu choices as a new foodservice provider takes the lunchroom reins, and families throughout Elko County can benefit from free lunches for another year.

“The company does a lot of from-scratch recipes,” said Bethany Watkins, administrative assistant for the Elko County School District’s central kitchen in Elko now operated by Southwest Foodservice Excellence, known as SFE.

George Sears, general manager for SFE for the Elko County School District, said SFE follows federal guidelines for healthy, nutritious food but goes the extra mile to make the food tasty and inviting. He came to Elko from New Mexico, where one of the dishes was fried chicken over waffles.

“I am hoping we can do that here. The kids just went nuts” for that dish in New Mexico, Sears said during a tour of the central kitchen, where SFE is taking in boxes and bags of large quantities of food as the company prepares for school to start on Aug. 29.

SFE will have pizza in ECSD schools, too, and Sears said students “love pizza.”

The lunches will feature more fresh vegetables and fruit, he said, and students will have meal options. All schools in the district will have the same menu.

A sample of menu choices will begin on Aug. 29 when students will have the options of chicken nuggets or a turkey and cheese sandwich, along with fruits, vegetables and milk that come with every lunch.

The Aug. 30 menu will be pulled chicken burrito or cheesy nachos, and children will get traditional Spanish brown rice. On Aug. 31, they will have a “juicy hamburger” or mini corn dogs, according to a sample menu.

Vegetables and fruit on the menu list from SFE for the first week include peppered broccoli florets, baby carrots and unsweetened applesauce.

School menus will be available through SFE’s mobile menu app, Nutrislice, which families can access through an app or on the school district website at https://ecsdnv.nutrislice.com/menu/.

Watkins said there are 19 schools, and 11 of them “take care of themselves” with the ingredients provided and stored at their schools, while the lunches for eight schools are prepared at the central kitchen and delivered.

Elko High School meals are prepared in the central kitchen since the school and kitchen are neighbors, but since EHS has an open campus at lunchtime the demand isn’t as high at ESH, she said.

SFE won a five-year contract from the ECSD Board of Trustees in May after scoring higher than the previous provider, Chartwells K12, but SFE offered jobs to Chartwell employees, Watkins said, estimating that 85% of the employees came back and are making the same amount of money.

“We are thrilled to have SFE as our partner,” Superintendent Clayton Anderson said. “We look forward to a new and innovative approach to feeding our students and also educating them on nutrition, all leading to helping them excel in the classroom.”

SFE is a national foodservice management company based in Scottsdale, Ariz., that specializes in kindergarten through 12th grade lunches to encourage healthy eating. The back rooms of the central kitchen are full of low-sugar products, healthy grains and shelves of spices.

Supplies come from Sisco, Bonanza Produce, Bair (milk) and Bimbo (bread).

“SFE is honored to partner with Elko County School District because we are passionate about bringing fresh, local ingredients to every student’s plate, which encourages healthy eating,” said Monty Staggs, chef and chief executive officer of SFE.

“Feedback from Elko County students and staff will help us continue to build menus that students are excited about, and parents and the community will feel good about,” he said in comments provided by the school district.

He said SFE is “eager to work with the dedicated Elko County School District Nutrition Services team that has been serving students and the community to continue to build upon an exceptional program for students across the district.”

The free lunches are continuing this school year in Nevada because the state is investing $75 million for schools operating the National School Lunch Program in the state to give families another year to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact. Funds are being administered by the Nevada Department of Agriculture.

“We are very happy the NSLP and NDA are able to provide this assistance to our students and their families,” Anderson said in a news release about the lunches. “This type of aid will help combat food insecurity amongst families while ensuring students are set up to succeed in the classroom.”

Before the pandemic, the only students receiving free or reduced-cost meals where those whose families met eligibility requirements. Though there is another year of free lunches, Anderson told the school board recently that he is urging parents to still fill out the forms.

The applications provide information the school district needs to receive additional federal funding and the more federal funding that is available, the less state or district funds will be needed.

Families can begin filling out the Free and Reduced Lunch eligibility applicant online Aug. 29 at https://www.ecsdnv.net/Nutrition-Services or they can expect to receive a paper application from their children’s schools during the first week of classes.