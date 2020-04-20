Elko schools superintendent search enters last phase

Fifteen candidates applied for the position, which cost the district $9,000, according to Dastrup.

As other school districts nationwide seek a new superintendent, Elko County is “blazing the way” using electronic means to keep the application and interview process on track, according to Oliver.

“We’re grateful we have technology so that we can carry on,” Dastrup added.

Below is information on each candidate provided by the school district:

• Mark Gabrylczyk is the National Program Specialist in Educational Leadership at Utah State University. He served as the principal of JG Johnson Elementary School in Pahrump and was the Executive Director, Office of Student and Support NV State Department of Education. Mark has a multi-faceted background in his combined 15-plus years of expertise as an educational leader in a variety of roles.