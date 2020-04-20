Elko schools superintendent search enters last phase

ELKO – The search for a new superintendent is nearing its end, with four candidates interviewed remotely by the school board.
The interviews took place through special videoconference meetings of the Elko County School Board of Trustees.
“The board would like to have a final candidate selected by May,” said board president Teresa Dastrup.
Among the candidates considered are Mark Gabrylczyk, the National Program Specialist for Educational Leadership at Utah State University; Dr. Michelle Robinson, superintendent of Paramus Public Schools in New Jersey; Dr. Neil Terhune, superintendent of Esmeralda County School District; and Keith Walz, director of special services for the Elko County School District and former principal of Spring Creek High School.
Last Tuesday the board met through Zoom to discuss the superintendent search, which has continued during the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantine.
“We are going to proceed through this process and look for our superintendent, even though it’s going to be different than what we thought,” Dastrup said.
The search began after Todd Pehrson announced his retirement from the school district in January. His last day is June 30.
Nevada Association of School Boards Executive Director Dr. Debb Oliver facilitated the search, advertising for the position locally, regionally and nationally.
Fifteen candidates applied for the position, which cost the district $9,000, according to Dastrup.
As other school districts nationwide seek a new superintendent, Elko County is “blazing the way” using electronic means to keep the application and interview process on track, according to Oliver.
“We’re grateful we have technology so that we can carry on,” Dastrup added.
Below is information on each candidate provided by the school district:
• Mark Gabrylczyk is the National Program Specialist in Educational Leadership at Utah State University. He served as the principal of JG Johnson Elementary School in Pahrump and was the Executive Director, Office of Student and Support NV State Department of Education. Mark has a multi-faceted background in his combined 15-plus years of expertise as an educational leader in a variety of roles.
• Dr. Michelle Robinson currently serves as the Superintendent of Paramus Public Schools, New Jersey, where she oversees a $92 million budget and 3,930 students. She was the Superintendent of Schools, Amesbury Public Schools, Massachusetts, and was the Superintendent of Schools, Odyssey Charter School in Las Vegas. Her work in education extends almost 30 years as she has progressed from classroom teacher in the Clark County School District to her current role.
• Dr. Neil Terhune currently serves as the Superintendent of Esmeralda County School District, NV. His largest school experience as a Superintendent was Rawlins, Wyoming, with a $30 million annual budget and 2,200 students. Dr. Terhune is a Vietnam veteran who served 20 years active duty ASMC/US army and four years reserve.
• Keith Walz is currently the Director of Special Services, Elko County School District where he supervises Special Education, Gifted and Talented, School Psychology, Speech Pathology, Occupational Therapy, and the School Nursing Department. Prior to this, he was the principal of Spring Creek High School. He has spent his entire educational career, with the exception of one year, in the Elko County School District. He has experience in all grade levels as either a teacher or principal.
The board of trustees will discuss the candidates in another special meeting set for 5:30 p.m. April 21 via videoconference.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.