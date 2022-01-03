Elko sees uptick in COVID cases, 2 deaths

ELKO – Elko County ended the final week of the year with two COVID deaths and an uptick in case numbers.

The two latest deaths were unvaccinated residents. They bring the total to 125 since the pandemic began.

Elko County reported 97 active cases on Monday. That’s up from 72 a week ago. Hospitalizations held steady at 12.

Statewide hospitalizations rose above 1,000 following a major surge in Las Vegas. Clark County reported a record 3,363 new cases on New Year’s Eve, according to KLAS-TV.

Test positivity soared above 14% statewide but remained low at 5.1% in Elko County. The omicron variant now makes up 25% of cases in Clark County and 40% in Washoe County, KLAS reported.

The “alarming” number of new cases prompted a statement from Gov. Steve Sisolak.

“My team is continuing to analyze the numbers and we are working with health districts and other partners to provide resources to combat the surge we are facing,” he said.

Sisolak urged Nevadans to get vaccinated, get boosted, and to “Please wear your face mask in indoor public settings, regardless of your vaccination status.”

"Nevadans — we have the resources to fight this pandemic, keep businesses and schools open, and to help bring case numbers down," he stated.

COVID cases were surging nationwide, doubling in last seven days to 418,000 a day, according to a Reuters report.

Among the infected are members of Congress, where the seven-day positivity rate surged from 1% in late November to 13% this week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0